A monkey is lucky to be alive again after it was attacked by a pack of wild dogs that wanted to have its meat on their dinner plate

Somehow, the monkey escaped its attackers but not without a life-threatening injury that needed first aid as soon as possible

A good samaritan arrived just in time to perform life-saving CPR on the injured animal, giving it the opportunity to live again

A kindhearted Indian man saved the life of a monkey after he performed a very important first aid on the animal that was attacked by a pack of wild dogs.

The unnamed good samaritan picked up the exhausted monkey and performed a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on it, making sure it kept breathing.

Indian man rescues a dying monkey by performing CPR on it. Credit: Ladbible/Instagram

In the video shared by Ladbible, the man was seen trying very hard to keep the animal alive. The incident happened in Tamil Nadu, India. Towards the end of the touching video, the man lifted up the monkey and carried it like a baby.

See the viral video below:

According to Ladbible:

"The animal was given first aid after it was attacked by a pack of wild dogs in Tamil Nadu, India"

Social media users react

Social media users took to the comment section to praise the man for his kind-heartedness. Some of the comments read as follows:

@chumys80:

"I have more respect for this man than for the President of my own nation."

@danybeaini:

"Still some good people out there"

@johnwazen:

"This gives me hope for the future"

muggleborn_slytherin_:

"It's enough to make a grown man cry."

Another man rescues a giant turtle from people who want to kill it for food

Legit.ng earlier reported how another man rescued a turtle from residents who wanted to kill it for food in Lagos. The kind man named Aderemi Adegbite arrived just in time to take the animal from those who wanted to kill it for dinner.

Aderemi said he rescued the giant turtle from its detractors at the Iwaya/Makoko area of Lagos state. He also said he will donate the turtle to any concerned organisation ready to keep it safe.

The turtle measured 80.1 by 60.96 centimetres. He called on the public to send him contacts of any organisation willing to take the animal for safekeeping.

