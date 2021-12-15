After more than 40 years, a 48-year-old man, Martin Obiwanne, finally reunited with his mother, Hajia Sarah Ibrahim Obiwanne

Martin said that he lost connection with his mother when war broke out in Chad and his father left with his children

Martin's father who never remarried till his death left the foreign country because of the war and after he lost his American embassy job

A young Nigerian man, Martin Obiwanne, who hails from Imo state has finally reunited with his mother, Hajia Sarah Ibrahim Obiwanne, after more than four decades he last saw her.

In his interview with The Punch, Martin said he never knew he would one day see his mother. He revealed that his sister was a strong believer who always says “What God cannot do does not exist”.

Why my father left Chad

Whenever other mothers are being celebrated, he often posted his sister's photo on social media to honour her motherly roles.

Revealing how the woman was stuck in Chad, the man said that his dad relocated to Nigeria after the war ravaged Chad. After losing his job with the American Embassy, going back was not an option even when the chaos calmed.

Martin's father later went to Chad to pick him and that was how he started living in the east with his dad.

How I reconnected with her

He revealed that his father never remarried throughout his lifetime. According to Martin, the reconnection with his 76-year-old mother all started when he got a call from her family about four years ago.

On the other hand, Sarah said that she never came to Nigeria with her husband because it was not the wish of God for her to do so. She, however, revealed that she would stay in Nigeria for the meantime with her son.

