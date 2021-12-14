A Nigerian lawyer based in Canada has shared an inspirational throwback photo of him wearing his dad's graduation suit the day he graduated from school

David Sowemimo said the old suit belonged to his father who used it at his own prime as a journalist in Nigeria

The young man said he even wore the same oversized suit the same day he went to apply for his Canadian visa and believes the suit gives him good luck

A successful Nigerian lawyer who plies his trade in Canada has shared an old photo of himself in his dad's old suit which he used during his graduation ceremony way back in Nigeria.

David Sowemimo narrated that when the time came for him to graduate from secondary school in Nigeria, his dad gave him an old suit instead of buying him a new one.

He said he was angry but wore the suit cheerfully. From then on, he said he never dropped the suit, wearing it like the proverbial coat of many colours.

David Sowemimo in his dad's old suit at graduation and now as a lawyer in Canada. Credit: David Sowemimo/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

He said on LinkedIn where he shared his story of grass to grace:

"A few weeks before the graduation ceremony, I told my dad that the other kids in the school were going to attend the graduation ceremony in new suits, so I needed a new suit. He flashed his usual knowing smile, looked in his closet and grabbed one of his old suits he wore in his early days as a journalist in Nigeria. He gave the suit to me, told me to clean the suit up and wear it and told me to never forget the son of who I am. I was upset but had no choice but to wear his old suit. At the graduation ceremony, he sat in the front row, clapping and cheering me on as I collected majority of the academic awards. No one knew that I was wearing my dad’s old suit."

I wore my dad's old suit for Canadian visa interview

Still narrating how he never dropped the old "suit of luck", David said he wore the same suit when he was interviewed for a student visa by the Canadian Embassy in Nigeria. He said:

"A few weeks after the graduation ceremony, I was invited to the Canadian embassy in Lagos for my student visa Interview. Again, I wore my dad’s old suit, the same suit. The Canadian representative at the embassy knew there was something odd about the suit. She kept smiling sheepishly and teased me about the suit. She granted the visa and told me to keep wearing the suit and wished me luck in Canada."

It was tough but I never gave up

But it was not all a rosy story when David arrived in Canada, he said he refused to bow to pain but persevered until his hard work paid off. He continued:

"A lot has happened since I made my move to Canada in 2003: Financial difficulties as an international student, bouts of homelessness, periods when I thought about giving up on everything and moving back to Nigeria, finally getting it together, earning two degrees including a Juris Doctor (J.D) and becoming a Canadian lawyer….Even though, my dad passed away just 2 years before I become a lawyer in Canada, I will never forget the lessons he taught me through his old suit."

