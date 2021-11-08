Yonki Ntando, a local mother, shared snaps of her humble abode on Facebook and stated that she is "still trying"

Her simplistic home is beautifully decorated and uses the space provided in the most amazing ways that really turn a house into a home

South Africans were pleased by her usage of space and the effort that she's put into her residence as they complimented her in the comments section

An Eastern Cape mom shared her home online and is receiving tons of support. Yonki Ntando shared snaps of the outside of her home, a room, lounge, and kitchen to the 'Make your bedroom beautiful' group on Facebook.

Step by step

She simply captioned the post:

"First time. Still trying. Step-by-step."

Her bedroom sports a beautiful rustic design while the lounge contains a grey L-shaped couch and matching curtains. Her little one can be seen in the snap of the lounge zooming at the speed of light.

A proud mom has Mzansi feeling all kinds of happy after she shared snaps of her home. Image: Yonki Ntando

Source: UGC

Her humble home received over 1000 likes with comments filled with positivity dominating the post. Click here to view the full post.

Legit.ng took to the comments section to see what Saffas are saying:

Mmabatho Makhutsisa Ziggy shared:

"Humble beginnings. Wish you all the best going forward."

Pastory Odoch said:

"Not really bad. Just nice and simple."

Peace Nwukabu Kundu wrote:

"I love that it is small and spacious..."

Lucie Lucie stated:

"Superb, I love it. One day I will own [a house] like this, I believe it."

Febby Mulenga commented:

"That is my dream; simple things."

