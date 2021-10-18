A young Nigerian lady has been celebrated by her boss on social media for her outstanding service to the company spanning over 4 years

Celebrating her employee Monica Onyenwe, Ngozi Onyia narrated how the lady had handed in her resignation four years ago

The boss said her company conducted an exit interview and upon finding out why she resigned created a solution that eventually saw the lady return to work

For her years of dedicated service to Paelon Memorial Hospital, a young lady identified as Monica Onyenwe has been showered encomiums on social media by the Managing Director and Founder of the organization, Ngozi Onyia.

In a LinkedIn post on Sunday, October 17 Ngozi recounted how a young Monica joined the organization's workforce five years ago as a front desk officer.

The company found out the challenge she had after conducting an exit interview Photo Credit: Ngozi Onyia

Source: UGC

Ngozi described Monica as pretty sharp and quick on the take.

Monica handed in her resignation after getting married

Upon tying the knot, Monica was said to have handed in her resignation.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her organization's usual manner, they conducted an exit interview and found out the challenges the lady faced that informed her decision to quit.

The organization surprisingly made provisions to accommodate her situation

In what is uncommon among Nigerian organizations, the company made provision for a crèche for Monica who was a new mum and informed her of their new branch that was closer to her residence.

Monica afterwards withdrew her resignation letter to become a pioneer member of the new branch.

Social media reacts

Tutu Odunfa said:

"I concur. Monica Onyenwe and Dr Ngozi Onyia took such good care of my family when my dad was at Paelon. Noticed also how different Monica was - her sense of responsibility and service was extremely unusual! Made me a true fan of Dr Onyia and her institution. You guys at Paelon are absolute rock stars! "

Kingsley Oduh remarked:

"I think you need to be told that you are a star employer. You probably under estimated the non financial motivation you gave by not accepting her resignation.

"You sent her to a branch close to her home and even provided a creche. You are the star madam."

Isidore Ogunjiofor wrote:

"This is inspiring! Thank you so much Dr Ngozi Onyia for your insights and thoughtfulness in building an organization that truly cares. Well done Monica Onyenwe for building a good reputation for yourself. You’re a rare gem because you never took the opportunity & flexible approach to work provided for granted. You rather saw it as an opportunity to excel.

"I guess Dr. Onyia is so excited about this and this will even help her look for more opportunities to make the work environment even more friendly."

Amaechi Michael Okobi opined:

"Wonderful message, Ngozi Onyia. That you for sharing. We should all learn from your example. Truly inspiring.

"Thoughtful, Leadership, Empathy and Dedication are a few of the words buzzing around in my head right now.

"Well done, Monica Onyenwe. Very well done."

Lady resigns from work after months of unpaid salaries, sets up own business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady had resigned from her place of work after months of unpaid salaries to become her own boss.

The lady said she endured not getting paid at her old job for exactly two months. Soon, the young lady realised she'd have to make ends meet on her own terms and left her shady employer.

The young lady says she shared her plans to start a small business with her roommate who was completely unsupportive. Instead, the roommate encouraged her to start selling 'bums' for extra cash and even went behind her friend's back to plan a small business of her own.

Source: Legit