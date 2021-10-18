Nigerians have taken acts involving movie rave of the moment Squid Game to an entirely new height

In an emerging video that is causing a commotion on social media, a man in a gown acted the dummy as guests performed Squid Game at a party

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as many found it hilarious others thought it was a creative way to go

The frenzy for movie rave of the moment Squid Game seems not to be slowing down anytime soon.

The Netflix movie which has amassed a record 111 million viewers worldwide has been remade by fun lovers and content creators in hilarious skits and internet displays.

A man in gown played the role of the dummy Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

It has now been performed at a party by Nigerians.

In a short video shared on Instagram by Ijeoma Daisy, a man was spotted in a replica of the gown worn by a dummy in the movie with three persons acting as the minions on the red wear standing at a corner.

A man wore a gown to act as the dummy

The man-dummy then moves around as he tries to distract participating guests who remain in a fixed position.

The man-dummy in an attempt to distract the guests goes as far as dancing in front of them. He continues in this pattern while the song played in the movie goes on in the background.

Thrilled non-participating guests stared in amusement while the Squid Game performers carried on with their display.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@abianocomedy_ remarked:

"Thank God say I don watch this film, nor be me una be wan use peer pressure kill."

@kizhardexx stated:

"The only thing that makes we the ordinary Nigerians happy till this moment...... everyday different cruise"

@henny_wealth__ wrote:

"Once u lose no food.. make dem send u commot.. I go do m on my wedding day"

@ruthstephenidu thought:

"Wahala for people like me way never watch am and way no even get interest to watch am"

@mizsthicknesz opined:

"My country ppl always finding ways to make themselves happy despite everything."

