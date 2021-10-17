A young man, Stephen Hayuma, showed great compassion and love just after graduating from the university

The new graduate decided to go into the streets and share his amazing moments with the homeless people

Photos showed Hayuma feeding cake to an old man and woman who reciprocated and fed him a peace

It is not every day that you find someone who wants to celebrate his victory with strangers who do not share any connection with him.

Stephen Hayuma wanted to share his joy with those that find it hard to have any. Photo: jaymaudaku.

Many would want to throw big parties and invite their friends to relish their success, but not for Stephen Hayuma.

In a story highlighted by Tanzanian influencer Jay Maudaku, the fresh graduate decided to share his joy with those that many would ignore in the streets.

In photos shared on Instagram, the Tanzanian man, who graduated from Sokoine University of Agriculture, could be seen still in his gown and a box holding the cake in his hand.

The man could be seen feeding a piece of cake, with a huge smile on his face, to a woman and man in the streets.

The homeless people also fed Huyuma a piece of his cake, showing the love and compassion that is rare to find.

Fans celebrate graduate

Many netizens responded with praise to the act of kindness, praying that the man gets a job as soon as possible.

Here are some of the reactions:

@devota_exaud said:

"Get a job early in the name of Jesus."

@dimples_cosmetics_ said:

"Ooh I felt it to tears this is love."

@celebslovemobetto asked:

"God Bless You ... Are you married?"

@eva_vani9 said:

"And God bless."

@verrosa_handbags said:

"May God open the doors of success for him."

@rominata said:

"Dah so touching, I need a man like this."

Graduate helps man he met online

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young graduate helped a man based in the United States he had never met before in his life to set up and manage a business in Nigeria.

Taiwo Osunrinde finished school with a second class upper and had hopes of landing a job in an oil company but what came his way wasn't what he had imagined.

One thing led to another and he met a US man on LinkedIn who entrusted him with money and eventually supported his move to America for study purposes.

