An 18-year-old bike rider from Lierais has been termed a hero after returning $50,000 (N20,543,500) he found on the road

The money Emmanuel Tolue found belonged to a businesswoman, who gave him some money and other gifts

Tolue, who is set to meet the president of Libera, disclosed that he received threats for his kind gesture

A young bike rider has been labelled a hero after returning a whooping sum of money he found on the road on Tuesday, October 12.

Emmanuel Tolue returned N20m belonging to a businesswoman. T Photo credit: Anthony Duo for AP

The teenager from northeastern Liberia near the Ivory Coast border, is set to meet the country’s president after returning $50,000 (N20,543,500) belonging to a businesswoman.

The Associated Press reported Emmanuel Tolue found the money wrapped in a plastic bag on the highway.

Meeting president

The 18-year-old bike rider who dropped out of school told the publication that he would speak to the president about his education.

In his words:

“I’m set to go see the president and when I meet him I will talk to him about my education. I will tell him I want back to go back to school."

Tolue dropped out of school and started riding commercial motorcycle to support his family.

Finding the millions

After finding the money, Tolue described feeling fearful, and he took it to his aunt for safekeeping, hoping the owner would come forward.

When the rightful owner, Musu Yancy, appealed to anyone who had seen the cash to return it via radio, Tolue obliged, and local officials returned the money.

The grateful businesswoman rewarded the bike rider with some money and other gifts for his honesty.

Threats

Despite his commendable actions, Tolue said he had received threats for returning the money. The teen also disclosed that his friends shun him, saying he would never be rich.

He said:

“Since my decision, when I have a breakdown on the highway and some of my rider friends see me, they don’t help. They say I acted stupid to find and return money."

