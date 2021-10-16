A Ghanaian student, Ali Inusah, has become the 2021 valedictorian of his graduating class at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)

A Ghanaian student, Ali Inusah, has emerged as the 2021 valedictorian during the 13th congregation of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Inusah, who achieved a first class degree in Accounting at UPSA, made history as the 2021 Overall Best Student of his graduating class to clinch the feat.

He walked a rocky path to become valedictorian, by Citi FM/TV journalist, Umaru Sanda Amadu.

Ali Inusah emerges 2021 valedictorian at UPSA Photo credit: Umaru Sanda Amadu

Inusah's story

Amadu recalled how Inusah had to defy all odds to achieve impressive grades in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

After completing senior high school, he faced an impediment, a setback that threatened his dream to pursue higher education, Amadu said.

While still keeping hope alive, Inusah's elder brother met Umaru Sanda Amadu who was travelling with his father to Katamanso near Ashaiman in the Great Accra Region of Ghana.

Amadu recalled how Inusah's brother emerged from the bushes and approached him with the WASSCE results.

He said:

''Four years ago, I was driving my father to visit his brother at Katamanso near Ashaiman when a gentleman emerged from the bushes brandishing the WASSCE results of his junior brother. I screamed in excitement when I saw the As on the paper."

Amadu continued:

''His brother asked that I help. If I didn't, he told me, his little brother would remain a herdsman slaving in the bushes for next to nothing. I discussed the boy with my bosses at Citi FM, Sammens and Bernard Avle. They were wowed and decided this boy must not be left to "rot" in the bush.

''Citi FM and UPSA offered him a joint scholarship to study Accounting."

After the four-year programme, Inusah graduated with first class and delivered the valedictorian speech during the 13th congregation of UPSA.

Celebrating Inusah

Amadu said:

''I am very happy and thankful to God, that one other under-privileged person has been given a leveller. Congratulations bro."

Read the post below:

