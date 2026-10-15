A petrol tanker fell and exploded along the Benin-Lagos Highway in Oluku, Ovia North East LGA on Thursday afternoon

Four people, including a soldier, died in the fire, while 10 others with severe burns were rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital

Witnesses said residents had been scooping fuel from the fallen tanker for hours before the explosion ignited, destroying vehicles and a nearby market

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Edo State - A petrol tanker fell and caught fire on Thursday along the Benin-Lagos Highway in Oluku, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The tanker explosion killed four people, including a military officer, and sending at least 10 others to hospital with severe burns.

Tanker explosion in Edo State leaves at least 10 others with severe burns

Source: Original

As reported by Vanguard, witnesses said the tanker fell at around 7:30 am, and residents quickly moved in to scoop fuel before security agencies could bring the situation under control.

Despite efforts by operatives to disperse the crowd, people continued gathering around the vehicle for hours.

According to Guardian, a source who craved anonymity said some deaths victims were rushed to the UBTH mogue, adding that he cannot ascertain the number.

How the fire started

The explosion occurred in the afternoon, long after the tanker had fallen.

One survivor, who asked not to be named, said he had been among those collecting fuel when a soldier warned him to step back, pointing out that the heat from the sun and the pace at which people were moving around the tanker created a serious ignition risk.

"As I looked back after he spoke to me, the tanker busted into flames as people around the area ran for dear lives," the survivor said. "I thank the soldier; if not, I would have been burnt by now."

He added that two men from northern Nigeria who were directly beneath the tanker at the moment of the explosion died at the scene.

Market and vehicles destroyed

The fire spread rapidly beyond the tanker itself, consuming a market along the road belonging to Chief Osamede Adun, a prominent businessman widely known as Bob Izua.

Several vehicles parked in the vicinity were also burnt, along with shops built along a drainage channel near the scene.

A witness who owns a shop opposite the scene said four bodies had been counted, confirming that one of the dead was a soldier.

Ten people with severe burns were taken to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

The Chief Medical Director, Prof. Idia Ize-Iyamu, personally led the emergency response, coordinating teams across the accident, emergency, and burns units to stabilise those brought in and limit fatalities.

Gas explosion rocks Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a car crashed into a gas store on Arab Road, Kubwa, Abuja, setting off a powerful explosion.

Residents of Dantata Estate, about two kilometres away, said their buildings vibrated from the force of the blast.

A driver and a child were pulled from the scene and rushed to hospital after the incident at about 6:15am.

Source: Legit.ng