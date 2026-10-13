A serving NYSC corps member died after an articulated truck struck a motorcycle near Agodi Gardens in Ibadan, Oyo State

Eyewitnesses said the truck had already been involved in multiple collisions around the Sango area before the fatal crash occurred

FRSC personnel arrived at the scene and confirmed that injured victims were taken to hospitals for treatment

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has died after an articulated truck struck the motorcycle he was travelling on near the Agodi Gardens area of Ibadan, Oyo State. Several other people were injured in the same incident.

Eyewitnesses said the truck had already ploughed through several vehicles in the Sango area of Ibadan before making its way towards Agodi Gardens, where it collided with the motorcycle carrying the corps member.

Eyewitnesses say the truck had struck several vehicles around Sango before the fatal crash

Source: Original

As reported by Vanguard, the identity of the deceased and the precise number of people injured had not been officially confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

How the crash unfolded

One eyewitness, who gave an account to Vanguard, said the truck driver had struck multiple vehicles at Sango before the fatal collision took place further along the road.

"The truck driver had reportedly hit several vehicles around Sango before proceeding towards Agodi," the eyewitness said.

The same witness described the moment the situation turned deadly near Agodi Gardens.

"The truck eventually hit the motorcycle, killing the corps member, while several other people sustained injuries," the eyewitness said.

Reports at the scene suggested the driver may have been fleeing after the earlier collisions when the crash near Agodi Gardens occurred. However, this had not been independently confirmed at the time of filing.

Emergency response and road disruption

According to Channels Television, the crash triggered heavy traffic disruption around the affected areas, with motorists diverted as emergency responders arrived on the scene.

Personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were among those who responded, and they confirmed that injured victims had been moved to nearby hospitals for treatment.

It remained unclear at the time of this report whether the truck driver had been arrested. The cause of the initial collisions at Sango and the full circumstances surrounding the crash were still being investigated by authorities.

FRSC personnel take injured victims to the hospital. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Colleagues watch as truck kills VIO officer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Vehicle Inspection Officer died after a truck struck and trapped him beneath its wheels along Hospital Road in Akure.

Eyewitnesses said the officer attempted to intercept the speeding truck, which was already in the fast lane when the incident occurred.

A video shared by Crest FM showed colleagues of the officer in a panic as residents gathered at the scene opposite Mega Primary School.

Source: Legit.ng