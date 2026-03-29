NIGCOMSAT to host Nigerian Satellite Week, attracting leaders from satellite and digital infrastructure sectors

NSATWK 2026 features Startup Demo Day and Accelerator Cohort 3.0, supporting innovation in space technology

Key government and defense officials to discuss satellite capabilities as part of Nigeria's economic growth strategy

FCT, Abuja - Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) is set to host the second edition of the Nigerian Satellite Week (NSATWK 2026) on 30 and 31 March in Abuja, bringing together key players in the satellite and digital infrastructure sectors.

The two-day event, now in its second year, is expected to attract senior government officials, defence leaders, development finance institutions, satellite operators and technology startups from across Africa.

NSATWK 2026: Nigeria convenes leaders to strengthen space economy

Source: Getty Images

Event to shape policy and drive partnerships

Organisers say the gathering has become a major platform for shaping policy discussions, fostering commercial partnerships and connecting emerging space-technology entrepreneurs with investors.

This year’s edition will feature a Startup Demo Day, where selected African deep-technology ventures will present their innovations to potential backers, alongside a Stakeholders Forum focused on regulatory and investment frameworks for the sector.

The event will conclude with a gala night recognising contributions from institutions, policymakers and individuals in advancing Nigeria’s space ecosystem.

NIGCOMSAT highlights growth and global positioning

The event comes at a time when the global satellite industry is witnessing rapid transformation, with countries increasingly prioritising space capabilities as part of national development strategies.

NIGCOMSAT, established in 2006, has expanded its operations beyond a single-satellite provider to a multi-service platform delivering connectivity, broadcasting and broadband services across Africa.

In recent years, the organisation has recorded significant growth, including increased revenue, new international partnerships and stronger representation in global satellite governance.

CEO reflects on Nigeria’s space journey

Speaking ahead of the event, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NIGCOMSAT, Jane Egerton-Idehen, emphasised the significance of the country’s long-term investment in space technology.

“Twenty years ago, Nigeria made a sovereign decision to own its place in space. What we are marking this week is not simply longevity; it is the compounding return on that decision. This is where we bring that work into full view and define what the next twenty years will demand of us,”

Accelerator programme to support startups

A key highlight of NSATWK 2026 will be the launch of Accelerator Cohort 3.0, aimed at supporting early-stage ventures in areas such as satellite applications, agriculture, logistics and connectivity.

The programme is designed to strengthen Nigeria’s space-technology ecosystem by building local capacity and supporting innovation-driven enterprises.

Government and defence leaders to participate

High-level participation is expected, including the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, who is expected to outline the Federal Government’s commitment to leveraging space technology for economic growth.

The Chief of Defence Staff is also scheduled to deliver a keynote address, underscoring the importance of satellite capability in national security.

Other participants include the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Managing Director of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), reflecting the broad impact of satellite infrastructure across sectors.

Nigeria’s space ambitions take centre stage

Organisers say the event reflects Nigeria’s growing ambition to position itself as a key player in the global space economy.

With stakeholders converging in Abuja, NSATWK 2026 is expected to highlight ongoing efforts to build a resilient satellite ecosystem and unlock new opportunities for economic transformation across the continent.

Source: Legit.ng