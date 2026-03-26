The Head of Civil Service of the Federation has directed civil servants in the Federal Secretariat to work from home

Federal government of Nigeria ordered the closure of access roads around the Federal Secretariat complex in Abuja

Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies were instructed to ensure strict compliance with the directive

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has directed all civil servants working within the Federal Secretariat in Abuja to stay away from their offices on Friday, 27 March 2026, as activities around the area are suspended.

The directive was conveyed in an official circular issued by Abdul Garba, Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, on behalf of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

All ministries, agencies, offices located in Federal Secretariat to temporarily shut down

Source: Twitter

According to the notice, access to the Federal Secretariat Complex, covering Phases I, II and III, will be restricted for two days.

“All Ministries, Extra-Ministerial Departments, Agencies and Offices located within the Federal Secretariat, Phases I, II & III are hereby informed of the closure of all access roads leading to and around the said Federal Secretariat Complex, from Friday, 27th to Saturday, 28th March, 2026,” the statement read.

Road closures linked to APC convention

The government explained that the temporary closure is tied to preparations for the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scheduled to hold at Eagle Square in Abuja.

“This is due to the use of Eagle Square for the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Party on the said dates,” the circular stated.

The development is expected to affect movement around the central area of the capital, as large crowds of party leaders, delegates and supporters are anticipated.

Workers directed to operate remotely

As part of the arrangement, employees whose offices fall within the affected zones have been instructed to carry out their duties from home for the day.

“Accordingly, all personnel whose offices are located within Phases I, II and III of the Federal Secretariat Complex as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are to work from home on Friday, 27th March, 2026,” the circular added.

Heads of agencies tasked with compliance

All ministries, agencies, offices located in Federal Secretariat to temporarily shut down

Source: Twitter

The federal government has also placed responsibility on senior officials across ministries and agencies to ensure the directive is properly enforced.

“All concerned Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Agencies are kindly requested to bring the content of this Circular to the attention of their staff, and ensure strict compliance,” the statement said.

Major political gathering expected in Abuja

The APC national convention, set to take place at Eagle Square, is expected to draw participants from across the country and shape key decisions within the ruling party ahead of future political engagements, including the 2027 general elections.

The temporary shutdown underscores the scale of the event and its anticipated impact on activities within Nigeria’s administrative hub.

Fire guts head of service building

A fire outbreak on Monday morning, March 9, destroyed part of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) in Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that the incident, which affected a section of the building, caused panic among workers and visitors within the premises as smoke was seen billowing from the affected area.

Source: Legit.ng