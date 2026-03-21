A Nigerian national was sentenced to 90 months in prison for his role in a wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy tied to hacked business email systems

The suspect was extradited from South Africa and ordered to forfeit 1.2 million dollars while paying 2.4 million dollars in restitution to victims

Investigators in the United States and South Africa worked jointly to conclude the cross-border cybercrime case

Federal authorities in the United States have secured a lengthy prison sentence against a Nigerian national convicted in a transnational cybercrime scheme involving wire fraud and money laundering.

The case was concluded after months of cross-border cooperation that linked investigators on two continents and led to the suspect’s transfer to face trial.

James Junior Aliyu after extradition to the United States. Photo: X/icegov, getty

Source: Getty Images

James Junior Aliyu was sentenced to 90 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy that targeted businesses through compromised email systems.

In a post on the agency's official page, prosecutors said the scheme relied on planning and technical intrusion into corporate servers, which enabled fraudulent financial transactions and the movement of illicit funds.

Extradition and financial penalties imposed

Aliyu was extradited from South Africa to the United States to answer the charges. The court ordered him to forfeit 1.2 million dollars and pay restitution totaling 2.4 million dollars to victims.

Authorities confirmed that he will be removed from the country after completing his prison term.

The investigation was led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement through its Homeland Security Investigations arm.

Officials said the case reflected the growing complexity of cyber-enabled financial crimes and the need for coordinated enforcement beyond national borders.

International investigation and enforcement effort

Special agents from Homeland Security Investigations offices in Maryland worked alongside counterparts in South Africa during the inquiry.

The agencies credited joint intelligence sharing and operational support for dismantling the network behind the fraud.

Aliyu’s conviction underscored the increasing focus by U.S. authorities on overseas suspects accused of targeting American businesses.

Officials said similar investigations remain ongoing as law enforcement agencies expand partnerships to address cybercrime and financial fraud that cross jurisdictions.

US strip Nigerian fraud convict of citizenship

Earlier, in a separate story, Legit.ng reported that United States authorities have moved to revoke the citizenship of a Nigerian national convicted for his role in a sprawling identity theft and tax fraud operation that targeted hundreds of thousands of victims and sought tens of millions of dollars in fraudulent refunds.

The United States Department of Justice disclosed that it filed a civil complaint seeking to strip Emmanuel Oluwatosin Kazeem of his American citizenship.

US moves to revoke the citizenship of a Nigerian man convicted in a $91m tax fraud. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Prosecutors alleged that the status was obtained through deception and deliberate concealment of criminal conduct. The complaint was lodged on Wednesday at the US District Court in Baltimore, Maryland.

Yahoo Boys: American woman shares experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an American woman recounted how two 'Yahoo Boys' duped her of significant sums in romance scams, despite her ongoing admiration for Nigerian men.

In a viral video, she detailed her encounters, revealing how the scammers manipulated her emotions and finances.

She displayed the young Nigerian's picture and the one he used for his unsuspecting victims.

Source: Legit.ng