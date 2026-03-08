PDP chieftain Adelaja Adeoye has indicated interest in contesting the Lagos governorship election in 2027

Two members of the People's Democratic Party have signalled interest in contesting governorship seats in the Southwest ahead of the 2027 elections.

Adelaja Adeoye is positioning himself for the Lagos State race while Segun Showunmi has declared his intention to run for governor in neighbouring Ogun State.

Political observers view the development as an early sign that the PDP intends to rebuild its influence in the region.

The Southwest has largely remained under the control of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in recent election cycles.

Adeoye positions self ahead of 2027 polls

Adeoye, a party figure in Lagos widely known as Laja Adeoye, has remained active in political discussions within the PDP as preparations gradually begin for the next electoral cycle.

He is recognised in political and professional circles as a communications strategist and entrepreneur.

His academic background includes studies at the University of Lagos and a master’s degree in Property Development and Management from Lead City University.

Adeoye previously played a role in the Action Democratic Party where he served as the pioneer Publicity Secretary in Lagos State in 2017. He later rose to become the party’s National Publicity Secretary in 2019.

In 2022, he sought the PDP ticket for the House of Representatives seat representing Oshodi Isolo Federal Constituency II in Lagos West Senatorial District.

His reported governorship ambition may form part of wider efforts within the PDP to strengthen its political base in Lagos.

Showunmi declares Ogun governorship ambition

In Ogun State, Segun Showunmi has openly announced his intention to contest the governorship election in 2027. The former spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar made his position known during public declarations in early 2026.

He cited development concerns in areas such as healthcare, education and infrastructure. Showunmi also argued that Ogun State has not fully taken advantage of its proximity to Lagos.

“We need to design Ogun not to work for the person in Oke-Mosan, but to work for every person in the nooks and crannies of the state.”

Showunmi also criticised the condition of facilities including the historic Sacred Heart Hospital. He called for leadership driven by character and commitment to the public good.

