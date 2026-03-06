Lady (Dr.) Ada Chukwudozie, MAN Zonal Chairman (Anambra/Enugu/Ebonyi), raised concerns over the rising cost of diesel and other power sources affecting manufacturing activities in Anambra

Chukwudozie advocated a shift to gas-based energy as a pathway to lower production costs and strengthen industrial competitiveness

Raph Gbobo, General Manager of Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG), pledged support for gas-powered solutions aimed at replacing diesel and improving energy supply for industrial clusters

Manufacturers in Anambra State have expressed concern over the growing cost of diesel, fuel and other power sources used in daily production, warning that the situation continues to place pressure on industrial operations.

The Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) for the Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi zone, Lady (Dr.) Ada Chukwudozie, made the remarks in Awka during an energy stakeholders’ forum jointly organised by the Anambra State Government and Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG).

Anambra: Manufacturers Decry High Cost of Power, Canvass for Gas-Based Energy

Source: Original

Chukwudozie, who also serves as Chairman of Keystone Bank Limited, in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, March 6, said the cost and reliability of energy remain central to the survival and growth of manufacturing businesses.

“For many manufacturers, the cost and reliability of power directly determine whether factories expand, stagnate, or shut down,” she said.

Gas transition seen as pathway to industrial growth

According to Chukwudozie, shifting from diesel dependence to gas-based energy would offer a strategic opportunity to strengthen industrial productivity and sustainability.

She noted that the state’s vibrant manufacturing clusters in Nnewi, Onitsha, Awka and Nkpor could significantly benefit from reliable and affordable gas-powered energy systems.

“From the perspective of manufacturers, the opportunity is very clear: reliable and affordable gas can reduce production costs, stabilise industrial energy supply, and strengthen the competitiveness of locally manufactured products,” she stated.

Chukwudozie added that unlocking the benefits of gas-driven industrialisation would require strong collaboration among government, energy providers, regulators and industry stakeholders.

“Reliable gas infrastructure, transparent pricing structures, and supportive policy incentives will be essential to encourage manufacturers—particularly SMEs—to embrace this transition,” she said.

Stakeholders call for collaboration on energy reforms

The MAN zonal chairperson commended the Anambra state Government and Shell Nigeria Gas for initiating the dialogue, describing it as a crucial step toward aligning policy ambitions with practical industrial solutions.

“We commend Shell Energy and the Government of Anambra State for initiating this important dialogue. Conversations like this are necessary to translate policy aspirations into practical industrial solutions,” she said.

“The opportunity before us is clear: reliable and affordable energy can unlock the full potential of Anambra’s manufacturing clusters and accelerate sustainable industrial growth.”

Shell Nigeria Gas pledges support for new energy solutions

Speaking at the event, the General Manager of Shell Nigeria Gas, Raph Gbobo, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to working with the state to develop practical energy solutions.

Anambra: Manufacturers Decry High Cost of Power, Canvass for Gas-Based Energy

Source: Getty Images

He said the firm was exploring measures aimed at replacing diesel with gas through alternative supply options, including the deployment of virtual gas systems.

Gbobo explained that the initiative could help create a more affordable and scalable power market within major industrial clusters across the state.

Government officials attend stakeholders’ forum

The forum attracted senior government officials, including the Secretary to the Anambra state Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu; Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka; Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Chiamaka Nnake; Commissioner for Industry, Christian Udechukwu; and Commissioner for Petroleum, Barr. Anthony Ifeanya, among other stakeholders.

Participants at the meeting emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration between government, investors and manufacturers in addressing energy challenges affecting industrial development in the state.

FG approves $510m TotalEnergies deal with Shell, Agip

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has authorised the Sales Purchase Agreement (SPA) by TotalEnergies Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited to assign its 12.5% contractor interest in OML 118 to Shell Nigeria and Agip.

The deal comes two days after the commission terminated Chappal Energies' acquisition of TotalEnergies’ 10% stake in Shell.

Source: Legit.ng