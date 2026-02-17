Seventeen of Nigeria’s 25 power plants shut down, cutting total generation to 1,471MW

Nigeria’s per capita electricity consumption remains below 160 kWh annually, far below regional peers

The national grid has recorded multiple collapses in recent years, highlighting structural weaknesses

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s electricity generation declined sharply last weekend after 17 of the country’s 25 power plants stopped producing power, reducing total output by 1,471.69 megawatts (MW).

Data obtained from the portal of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) as of 2:10 pm showed that only eight plants were generating electricity at the time.

The country’s installed generation capacity is above 13,000MW, but under stable conditions, actual supply typically ranges between 4,000MW and 5,000MW. Sunday’s output of 1,471MW represents less than 12% of installed capacity.

With a population exceeding 200 million people, the reduced output translates to roughly seven watts per person — significantly below the sub-Saharan African average and far lower than levels seen in emerging economies.

Plants Still Generating Power

The eight power plants that remained operational were Dadinkowa (17.35MW), Geregu (102MW), Geregu NIPP (90MW), Okpai (194MW), Omoku (27.50MW), Omotosho (27.50MW), Shiroro (297.04MW) and Zungeru (300MW).

However, several major generation assets recorded zero output. These include Afam III, Afam VI, Alaoji NIPP, Delta (Gas), Egbin, GPAL, Ihovbor, Jebba, Kainji and MEPP.

Others affected were Odukpani, Olorunsogo, Paras Energy, Rivers IPP, Sapele, Taopex and Trans Afam Power.

Egbin Shutdown Triggers Lagos Blackouts

The shutdown of Egbin Power Plc — Nigeria’s largest thermal plant with an installed capacity of 1,320MW — contributed to widespread outages in Lagos.

According to the company’s spokesman, Felix Ofulue, the disruption was linked to maintenance works carried out by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

“TCN commenced maintenance works from 9 am to 12 pm, and that impacted our operations... The normal supply is expected to resume,” Ofulue said.

Structural Challenges Persist

Nigeria’s electricity sector continues to face longstanding structural challenges, including gas supply constraints, transmission bottlenecks and liquidity issues.

Industry data indicate that more than 80% of the country’s generation capacity is gas-fired. However, supply disruptions linked to pipeline vandalism, pricing disputes and unpaid debts to gas suppliers have limited output.

Per capita electricity consumption in Nigeria remains below 160 kilowatt-hours (kWh) annually, compared to over 3,500 kWh in South Africa. Manufacturers, according to industry associations, spend between 40% and 60% of operating costs on self-generation using diesel and gas-powered generators, affecting production costs and competitiveness.

Grid performance data also show that the national grid recorded two collapses in January 2026, precisely on January 23rd and 26th.

In 2024, the grid reportedly collapsed 12 times, averaging about once per month. The figure declined in 2025, with four major incidents recorded on February 12, March 7, September 10 and December 29.

Expert Raises Concerns Over System Management

Speaking with The Sun, Professor Yemi Oke of the University of Lagos expressed concerns about the performance of both the Transmission Company of Nigeria and the Nigerian Independent System Operator.

According to him, while TCN oversees transmission infrastructure, NISO is responsible for system operations such as load shedding.

Oke said expectations were high when NISO was established about two years ago, but operational challenges persist.

NLC threatens nationwide strike over electricity crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress has threatened a nationwide industrial action over recurring grid collapses.

The NLC called for a comprehensive review and greater state involvement in the electricity sector.

The union’s president, Joe Ajaero, stated that organised labour will resist any further electricity tariff increases or policies that worsen hardship without improving supply.

