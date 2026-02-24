Nigerians should understand that choosing the correct passport type affects travel, privileges, and treatment at borders

Standard, official, and diplomatic passports are notable for their distinct privileges, access, and protections abroad

Each passport type is also designed for specific users, which can affect treatment at borders and ease of official duties

As more Nigerians travel for work, study, business, and holidays, knowing the type of passport to carry has become very important. Many people do not realise that the passport they hold can affect how they are treated at borders and the kind of support they receive abroad.

Understanding these differences helps travellers avoid confusion and prepare properly before leaving the country.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) provides three main passport types. Each one is designed for a specific group of people and a particular purpose. While some are meant for everyday travel, others are reserved for government duties or official state representation.

These passports also come with different levels of access, privileges, and protection when holders are outside Nigeria.

Standard passport

The standard passport is the green booklet that most Nigerians hold for everyday travel. It is mainly used for holidays, business trips, or visiting family and friends abroad.

This passport can be valid for five or ten years, depending on the option chosen, and comes with varying numbers of pages to accommodate visas and travel stamps. To apply, citizens need to submit key documents such as their National Identity Number (NIN) and proof of payment for the passport application.

It is the most common passport and gives ordinary travellers the basic access they need for international journeys.

Official passport

The official passport has a blue cover and is given to Nigerians traveling on government duty. This includes public servants on foreign assignments, representatives attending international conferences, or delegates carrying out official duties for the country.

Holders of this passport often receive special courtesies abroad, which can make it easier to interact with foreign authorities and carry out official work smoothly while representing Nigeria.

Diplomatic passport

The diplomatic passport is red and is reserved for top-ranking government officials, diplomats, and senior public servants who represent Nigeria abroad.

This passport provides special privileges, such as access to diplomatic channels, smoother processing at foreign borders, and certain protections that help officials carry out their official state duties safely and effectively while overseas.

Understanding these passport types helps Nigerians choose the right document for their travel needs and explains why some travelers receive special treatment at international borders.

