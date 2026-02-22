Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Saidu Musa Abdullahi congratulated Saudi Ambassador to Nigeria, Yousef Mohammed Albalawi, on the celebration of Saudi Founding Day

FCT, Abuja - The Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Saidu Musa Abdullahi, has congratulated Yousef Mohammed Albalawi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, on the celebration of Saudi Founding Day.

In a statement signed on Sunday, February 22, Abdullahi, who represents Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, described the occasion as a significant reminder of the vision, courage and statesmanship of Imam Muhammad bin Saud.

Saudi Founding Day: Rep Felicitates With Saudi Ambassador

Founding day reflects enduring values of the kingdom

According to the lawmaker, the leadership of Imam Muhammad bin Saud laid the enduring foundations of a kingdom that has grown into a symbol of unity, stability and purposeful governance.

He said Saudi Founding Day highlights the heritage, identity and values that continue to shape the Kingdom’s development and national progress.

Abdullahi praises ambassador’s diplomatic engagement

Abdullahi commended Ambassador Albalawi for what he described as distinguished representation and sustained commitment to strengthening friendship, mutual understanding and constructive engagement between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

He noted that the ambassador’s leadership and diplomatic approach have helped to foster goodwill and deepen people-to-people relations between both countries.

Nigeria–Saudi ties commended

The lawmaker further praised Saudi Arabia for its consistent commitment to peace, development and humanitarian ideals, as well as its respected role within the Islamic world and the international community.

“As a legislator and as one who enjoys a cordial personal relationship with His Excellency, I deeply appreciate Ambassador Albalawi’s distinguished representation of his country and his personal commitment to strengthening friendship, mutual understanding, and constructive engagement. His leadership and diplomatic approach have continued to foster goodwill and deepen people-to-people relations,” he said.

“I also commend the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its consistent commitment to peace, development, and humanitarian ideals, as well as its respected role within the Islamic world and the international community. These accomplishments reflect a nation firmly rooted in its history while confidently advancing toward the future.

“On this auspicious occasion, I wish His Excellency, Ambassador Yousef Mohammed Albalawi, the leadership of the Kingdom, and its people continued peace, unity, and prosperity, as Saudi Arabia marks this historic milestone.”

