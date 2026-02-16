The burial service of Lucia Onanbajo was briefly disrupted by a seating disagreement at a church in Ijebu Ode

The situation had arisen after former governor Ibikunle Amosun reportedly occupied a seat reserved for a serving official, prompting protocol intervention

Organisers and eyewitnesses had said the matter was resolved calmly and remained procedural despite online reactions

A burial Mass held to honour the late Lucia Onanbajo briefly drew public attention for reasons unrelated to mourning, after a seating disagreement interrupted the solemnity of the service in Ijebu Ode.

The funeral took place at St. Sebastian Catholic Cathedral and was attended by senior political figures from across Ogun State.

Organisers had arranged seats strictly according to the official hierarchy. Serving office holders were placed on one side of the cathedral, while former governors and their deputies were seated separately to reflect protocol.

Protocol dispute briefly disrupts burial service

Tension arose after former governor Ibikunle Amosun arrived after the service had commenced and occupied a seat reserved for the sitting Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly.

Eyewitnesses said the situation became more complicated when Amosun reportedly requested that the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, give up his seat for Mrs. Amosun.

By the time the Speaker arrived, protocol officers were forced to intervene and rearrange seating positions. The exchange caused a short disruption during an otherwise orderly ceremony.

No raised voices were reported, and the matter was settled within minutes.

Seating arrangement sparks Ogun public debate

Social media clips later circulated showing Talabi explaining the seating arrangement. The footage attracted mixed reactions online. Witnesses present at the cathedral said his actions were procedural and aimed at restoring order rather than provoking a confrontation.

Below are what Nigerians are saying about the little misunderstanding at the burial.

yvonneakai5 said:

Nor dey come late and hubby should have kept seat tooo

termeylorluwar said:

If Amosun had arrived earlier before the SSG he would have told him that is wife is sitting on the sit and he would have looked for somewhere else to sit so when she comes she can sit there . So it means the SSG got there before him and he has no right to ask him to vacate the sit for his wife"

endowedfunso said:

If he loves his wife he should move to the back why disrespect that man like that, I love how thean stood his ground gutter behavior from Amosun"

usianhon advised:

Thats how I came to church early and a lady later entered she ask me to shift to the other site so she and her friend can both sit together I told her no

royal2010 opined:

Even then the SSG may have been there to represent the Governor of Ogun"

survival_tee said:

When a man loves his wife, you will know.. hes worried about her and looking out for her

oladelebj said:

That seems like an organizational failure. In the first place, there should not have been a situation where a former governor would have had to ask an SSG to vacate his seat for the former's wife if the event planners had done their job rightly. However, Ibikunle over reached himself by asking the SSG to vacate his seat. The SSG was also petty and not offered to have the former first lady seat next to her husband. That was not gentlemanly on his part!

