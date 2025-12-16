FAAC has shared N1.928 trillion among the federal, state and local governments as allocation for November 2025

The federal government received N747.159 billion, states got N601.731 billion, and local councils received N445.266 billion

The allocation was drawn from statutory revenue, VAT and electronic money transfer levy proceeds, with VAT and statutory revenues recording notable declines compared to the previous month

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total of N1.928 trillion among the three tiers of government as federation allocation for November 2025.

As reported by NTA, the allocation was approved at FAAC’s December 2025 meeting, chaired by the Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite.

According to a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, N1.928 trillion was distributed from a gross revenue of N2.343 trillion, which comprised statutory revenue, value-added tax (VAT), and the electronic money transfer levy (EMTL).

The allocation is drawn from statutory revenue, VAT and electronic money transfer levy proceeds.

Source: Twitter

Breakdown

From the total distributable amount, the federal government received N747.159 billion, state governments got N601.731 billion, while local government councils received N445.266 billion.

Oil-producing states were allocated N134.355 billion as derivation revenue, representing 13 per cent of mineral revenue.

FAAC also approved N84.251 billion as the cost of collection, while N330.625 billion was set aside for transfers, interventions and refunds.

The committee disclosed that gross VAT revenue for November 2025 stood at N563.042 billion, a decline from the N719.827 billion recorded in the previous month.

From the VAT revenue, N22.522 billion was deducted as the cost of collection, while N54.682 billion was allocated to transfers and refunds.

The remaining VAT balance of N485.838 billion was shared among the three tiers of government, with the federal government receiving N72.876 billion, the states N242.919 billion and local government councils N170.043 billion.

Gross statutory revenue for the month was reported at N1.736 trillion, down by N427.969 billion from the N2.164 trillion received in the preceding month.

From this amount, N59.993 billion was allocated as cost of collection, while N273.925 billion was earmarked for transfers, interventions and refunds.

The balance of N1.403 trillion from statutory revenue was shared, with the federal government receiving N668.336 billion, states N338.989 billion, local government councils N261.346 billion and oil-producing states N134.355 billion as derivation revenue.

FAAC further disclosed that N43.400 billion realised from the electronic money transfer levy was also distributed.

From this, the federal government received N5.947 billion, the states received N19.823 billion and local government councils received N13.876 billion. In addition, N1.736 billion was allocated as the cost of collection, while N2.018 billion went to transfers, refunds and savings.

The communiqué noted that while excise duty recorded a moderate increase during the month, several revenue sources, including petroleum profit tax, hydrocarbon tax, company income tax, oil and gas royalties, import duty, VAT and EMTL, experienced significant declines.

VAT and statutory revenues record notable declines compared to the previous month. Photo: Userba0011d64201

Source: Getty Images

According to FAAC, the total distributable revenue for November 2025 was derived from N1.403 trillion in statutory revenue, N485.838 billion from VAT and N39.646 billion from EMTL, bringing the total allocation to N1.928 trillion.

N2.94trn shared in October

Legit.ng earlier reported that a total of N2.94 trillion was shared among the federal government, the 36 states of the federation and 774 local government areas.

This was contained in a report by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, which shows the breakdown of revenue shared by the Federal Account Allocation Committee for October.

The October revenue was also short of the amount shared in September, but higher than the total revenue shared in recent years.

Source: Legit.ng