Witness detailed N46.5 million transfers to American International School in Bello's money laundering trial

EFCC alleges former Kogi Governor involved in ₦80 billion money laundering scheme

Multiple significant transactions identified by PW8 during courtroom testimony, revealing complex financial activity

FCT, Abuja - Eight Prosecution Witness, PW8, Gabriel Ochoche, testified on how the sum of N46.5m was transferred into the account of American International School, Abuja, in the trial of former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Adoza Bello.

Bello is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a 19-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of ₦80,246,470,088.88.

The prosecution called Prosecution Witness 8 (PW8), Gabriel Ochoche, a compliance officer with First City Monument Bank (FCMB), who testified pursuant to a subpoena on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

PW8 told the court that among several payments, there were payments to educational institutions, including a ₦30 million transfer on November 1, 2021, to American International School / Abdul Bashir, as well as another transfer of ₦16,505,400 to American International School.

This was contained in a statement issued via the EFCC X handle on Thursday, @officialEFCC.

PW8 also confirmed that he was in court with the statement of account, certificate of compliance, and account opening documents of Kunfayakun Global Limited, Account No: 7819613011, covering transactions from June 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022.

The documents were admitted in evidence as Exhibit 37 without objection.

The witness stated: “The period covered is from June 29, 2021, to December 31, 2024.”

PW8 explained that the structure of the statement of account contains seven columns, namely: date, reference, description, value date, deposit, withdrawal, and balance.

According to EFCC, PW8, reading from Exhibit 37, identified several major transactions, including an NIP transfer of ₦700 million from Keyless Nature Limited on December 15, 2021, and an RTGS inflow of ₦400 million on December 17, 2021, from Access Bank, by order of the same company. He explained that RTGS is a transfer carried out by one bank on behalf of a customer.

The anti-graft agency added that on November 2, 2021, PW8 confirmed multiple inflows from Gadonkaya Global Concept into Kunfayakun’s account—₦10 million, ₦10 million, and ₦8.96 million—alongside another outflow of ₦34,506,600 to American School and China Payment / Abdul Bashir.

PW8 also told the court that on February 18, 2022, there were six separate NIP transfers of ₦100 million each from Ejadams Essence Limited, totaling ₦600 million.

