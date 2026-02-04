Winhomes Denies Estate Takeover, Calls Claims False

Winhomes Global Services Limited dismissed reports claiming its estate had been taken over by subscribers as false and misleading

The company said the incident involved an unlawful invasion of the estate and denied any legal standing for groups claiming ownership

Winhomes confirmed it had initiated legal action over property damage, intimidation and unauthorised involvement of armed personnel

Winhomes Global Services Limited has rejected reports claiming that its estate has been taken over by subscribers, describing the assertions as false, misleading and legally untenable.

The company said the narratives circulating in some quarters misrepresented events and were intended to create confusion about ownership of the property.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, February 3, Winhomes stated that Winhomes Estate remains solely owned by the company and has not been surrendered to any individual, group or association.

It said the estate’s ownership status has not changed and is protected by law.

Company describes alleged unlawful invasion

According to the statement, the situation being mischaracterised as a takeover involved an unlawful invasion by a small group of individuals.

The company said some of those involved claimed to be subscribers and allegedly accessed the estate with the presence of uniformed military personnel.

Winhomes described the incident as illegal self-help, adding that the Nigerian military has no constitutional role in civil land or property disputes.

It maintained that the presence of armed personnel in such a matter was improper and outside the scope of lawful authority.

The company further clarified that the estate is not vacant land. It said the property is fully developed, lawfully owned and actively managed by Winhomes Global Services Limited, with a valid Governor’s Consent issued by the Lagos State Government backing its title.

Subscribers payments and legal standing

Winhomes stated that all subscribers made payments directly to the company and not to any association or collective body. It added that any group describing itself as an “Association of WINHOMES Landowners” has no legal recognition or standing in relation to the estate.

Addressing concerns linked to the Lagos Calabar Coastal Road Project, the company said any compensation payable by the government would be paid only to Winhomes Global Services Limited as the lawful title holder.

It assured subscribers that any compensation due to affected clients would be distributed transparently and fairly in line with the law.

The company warned that forcible entry, intimidation, harassment and destruction of property are criminal offences under Nigerian law. It disclosed that gates and facilities within the estate were damaged during the incident, describing the acts as deliberate and malicious.

Winhomes confirmed that it has initiated legal proceedings over the invasion of the estate, the unauthorised involvement of armed personnel, threats and intimidation, and the destruction of property.

It thanked subscribers who remained calm and law abiding, while assuring them that all issues would be resolved through legal channels.

“Winhomes remains lawful, standing, and committed to its subscribers. We will not be intimidated or derailed. Justice will prevail,” the statement said.

