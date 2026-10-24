The Qatari government has published an official guide outlining the steps travellers can take to obtain an e-visa in 2026

It is worth noting that the process is handled through Qatar's Hayya platform, which also delivers the approved visa to applicants

Nigerians and other foreign nationals looking to visit Qatar in 2026 will need to follow a six-step application process

The Qatari government has released an official step-by-step breakdown of how travellers can apply for a tourist e-visa in 2026, using the country's Hayya digital platform.

The guide, published on the Hayya website, outlines a six-stage process that takes applicants from selecting their visa type all the way through to receiving their approved e-visa electronically.

Qatar publishes a six-step guide for foreigners applying for an e-visa in 2026. Photo credit: Miroslav Liska, Mahmud Hams

Source: Getty Images

How to apply for Qatar's tourist e-visa in 2026

1. Select the E-Visa type "Tourist Visa (A1)".

2. Upload the required documents, such as your passport and personal photo, then complete your personal information.

3. Validate your personal information.

4. Confirm your accommodation details.

5. Complete your payment.

6. Receive your E-Visa through the Hayya app or by email.

According to the guide, applicants must first choose the specific visa category, which is listed as "Tourist Visa (A1)."

They are then required to submit key documents, including a valid passport and a personal photograph, before filling in their personal details.

Once that information has been entered, applicants must verify its accuracy before moving on to confirm where they plan to stay during their visit.

After the accommodation details have been submitted, applicants complete the payment stage.

Upon successful completion of all steps, the approved e-visa is delivered either through the Hayya mobile application or directly to the applicant's email address.

Legit.ng reported that Qatar had outlined three conditions for visitors to get a visa with an ETA.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar listed the names of 34 countries eligible for its visa with an ETA.

Foreign professionals eligible for Qatar's permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had shared three categories of foreigners who may qualify for permanent residency.

According to the Ministry of Interior's official permanent residency portal, special competencies refer specifically to professions the state requires and considers critical to its development.

The guidance applies in 2026 and is directed at foreigners seeking to settle in Qatar on a long-term basis.

Source: Legit.ng