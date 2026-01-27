The presiding pastor of the Master’s Place International Church, Pastor Korede Komaiya, has said that united families are more powerful than the military strength of any nation, stressing that the stability of society begins from the home.

Komaiya made the assertion in a recently released video message titled All Round Family & Marital Rest, where he addressed worshippers on the central role families play in nation-building.

Popular Nigerian Cleric Speaks on Why United families are More Powerful Than Military'

Source: Twitter

“The families make up a nation,” the cleric declared. “The families that make up a nation are more powerful than the military of that nation.”

Every soldier comes from a home, says Komaiya

Explaining his position, Pastor Komaiya noted that every member of the armed forces is first a product of a family, making the home the true foundation of national strength.

“Everyone in the military of the nation came from a family,” he said. “A good home is heaven on earth. A bad home, family, or marriage is hell on earth.”

According to him, peace at home determines peace in every other aspect of life, including work and public service.

“There’s no rest if there’s no rest at home,” he added. “No one can truly be restful when the home is not restful.”

Peace at home determines peace in society

The cleric further explained that the home is where values, convictions and attitudes are first shaped, ultimately influencing the quality of leadership within a nation.

“The home is the place where convictions are formed; the home is the place where attitudes are cultivated. The families of a nation will produce the government and teachers of a nation," Komaiya said.

He warned that a society cannot enjoy peace if families are broken, insisting that strong homes naturally lead to stronger institutions.

“When the home is not peaceful, society will not be peaceful,” he stated. “The better the families, the better the church, because everybody in a church comes from a family.”

Love as the foundation of leadership

In the same message, Pastor Komaiya emphasised love as the true measure of leadership, noting that genuine care attracts people more than authority or power.

“Nothing attracts people like loving them,” he said.

He also highlighted how his ministry applies this principle in its employee-employer relationships, citing welfare packages such as a 13th-month salary, additional December bonuses, full scholarships, free accommodation and comprehensive health coverage for workers.

Leadership expressed through care for people

According to Komaiya, these gestures demonstrate that leadership goes beyond words.

“Leadership is love expressed through administration and care for people’s future,” he concluded.

The message has since generated widespread attention online, with many viewers praising the cleric’s emphasis on family unity as a catalyst for national development.

Source: Legit.ng