APC Igbo Youth Forum condemned the appointment of Obinna Ihedioha to the Nigeria Revenue Service

The group alleged that Ihedioha had links with opposition figures and questioned his suitability for a sensitive role in a national revenue agency

The forum called on President Bola Tinubu to reverse the appointment and warned of nationwide protests if the decision was not reviewed

The appointment of Obinna Ihedioha as an Executive Director of the Nigeria Revenue Service has triggered sharp criticism from the All Progressives Congress Igbo Youth Forum, which described the decision as a blow to party loyalists in the South-East.

The group said the development has deepened discontent among APC supporters who worked for the party during the 2023 general elections.

Obinna Ihedioha, appointed Executive Director of the Nigeria Revenue Service. Photo: Obinna Ihedioha

Source: Facebook

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Chukwuemeka Chidi, the forum accused the leadership of the Nigeria Revenue Service of sidelining committed APC members while rewarding individuals linked to opposition parties.

The statement specifically faulted the Executive Chairman of the NRS, Dr Zacch Adedeji, over what it called a politically insensitive appointment.

Group makes allegations of opposition affiliation

The group alleged that Obinna Ihedioha, a brother of former Imo State governor Emeka Ihedioha, is closely aligned with opposition political forces. It claimed he worked for Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi during the last election cycle and maintained strong ties with leaders of the African Democratic Congress.

According to the forum, these associations raise serious questions about loyalty and trust, especially given the strategic nature of the position he was appointed to occupy.

Obinna Ihedioha was named Executive Director, People, Stakeholders and Communication, representing the South East on the management team of the Nigeria Revenue Service.

APC Igbo Youth Forum condemns the NRS appointment of Obinna Ihedioha.

Source: Getty Images

The youth group said assigning such responsibilities to someone it described as an opposition affiliate was inappropriate for a sensitive national institution.

“Placing a known opposition affiliate in charge of people management and communication within the Nigeria Revenue Service is reckless and dangerous,” the statement said.

Group raises concerns over party loyalty

The APC Igbo Youth Forum argued that the appointment sends the wrong message to party members who endured intimidation and hostility during the election period.

It said many APC supporters in the South-East invested personal resources and risked their safety to advance the party’s cause, only to be overlooked in federal appointments.

The group accused the current leadership of prioritising political appeasement over loyalty and competence. It warned that such actions could weaken grassroots mobilisation and discourage party faithful from future political engagement.

According to the statement, the South-East has many qualified and loyal APC members who are capable of serving in federal positions. The forum said bypassing these individuals in favour of opposition linked figures undermines internal party cohesion.

Tinubu asked to wade in

The group called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and reverse the appointment. It urged the President to ensure that federal positions allocated to the South East reflect party loyalty and commitment to the administration’s mandate.

The forum also threatened to mobilise protests across the country if the decision is not reviewed. It insisted that appointments into key national institutions should strengthen party unity rather than fuel resentment.

They concluded by appealing for what they described as fairness and respect for APC supporters in the South East, warning that continued neglect could have lasting political consequences for the party in the region.

