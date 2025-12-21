Energy expert Canice Emeka explained that everything Nigeria needs – "from engineers and entrepreneurs to gas, solar power, and increasingly political will "– is already within its grasp

Emeka emphasised that Nigeria does not need another Master Plan gathering dust on a shelf; what it needs are public and private leaders who will implement, measure, and be held accountable

The expert outlined seven steps he says must be taken by 2035 for Nigeria to become Africa’s largest energy market and the continent’s most reliable and prosperous energy powerhouse

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering social issues in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - An energy expert Canice Emeka has shared tips with Nigerian authorities on how the country can emerge as Africa’s leading energy provider in the next decade.

Legit.ng reports that in a recent viral LinkedIn post, Emeka lamented that although Nigeria is blessed with abundant energy resources, the country 'remains a net energy importer in practice.'

Canice Emeka notes seven essential steps for Nigeria to become Africa’s energy leader. Photo credits: @OvieAli, @CaniceEmeka

Source: Twitter

Expert advises Nigeria on energy steps

According to the seasoned expert, if Nigeria is to claim its rightful place as Africa’s undisputed energy leader by 2035, the country must act decisively and without delay. He, therefore, outlined seven critical moves for Nigeria to become Africa’s top energy provider.

Among others, Emeka suggested that authorities should close the metering gap in 36 months, and not 10 years.

He said:

"Over 65% of Nigeria’s electricity consumers remain unmetered. Unmetered customers mean estimated billing, which means theft, distrust, and non-payment. We have closed a 100,000-meter gap in a Disco in less than one year using vendor-financed models that cost the DisCo nothing upfront. Scale this nationally through performance-based contracts: any meter provider that fails to install its quota loses its licence. By 2028, Nigeria must be 85% metered or within 25 % gap worst-case scenario."

Furthermore, the specialist urged the enforcement of cost-reflective tariffs with targeted lifelines, noting that 'no serious energy economy subsidises electricity for everyone.'

He said:

"Remove subsidies for the top 20 % of consumers (Band A -done and now high-consumption Band B) immediately and redirect the savings to Improve the Power Infrastructure for sustainable Reliability. Experience and observation have shown that Reliable Band A is more cost effective for the customers than Diesel Cost Hybrid-mix of unreliable Bands. The political cost is short-term; the economic gain is permanent."

He also called for 'a deliberate export strategy backed by sovereign guarantees and take-or-pay clauses,' which he said could earn Nigeria $3–5 billion annually by 2035 while strengthening Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) integration.

Canice Emeka’s full list of tips:

Ring-fence and professionalise every distribution licence Close the metering gap in 36 months—not 10 years Enforce cost-reflective tariffs with targeted lifelines Build 5–7 new embedded power clusters Digitise the entire value chain—now Create a true independent system operator and a liquid power market Position Nigeria as West Africa’s energy export hub

Read more on Nigeria’s energy sector:

Source: Legit.ng