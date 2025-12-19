Video Emerges as Ngige Storms APC Caucus Meeting After Coming Out of Kuje Prison
- Former Anambra State Governor and ex-Minister Chris Ngige appeared at the APC caucus meeting in Abuja hours after being released from Kuje Correctional Centre
- Ngige had been remanded over alleged corruption charges by the EFCC and was granted bail after meeting court conditions
- The former minister faces charges of alleged abuse of office and receiving gifts through linked organisations while in office
FCT, Abuja - Former Anambra state Governor and ex-Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, made a surprise appearance at the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus meeting in Abuja on Thursday, December 18, just hours after being released from the Kuje Correctional Centre.
Ngige had been remanded in Kuje over alleged corruption charges brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
He was granted bail earlier in the day after meeting the conditions set by the court.
The former governor arrived at the State House Conference Centre shortly after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had taken his seat for the meeting.
He was briefly stopped by security personnel before being cleared to join other party leaders.
Charges relate to alleged abuse of office
Ngige faces charges that include alleged abuse of office, such as granting undue advantages to associates in the award of multiple contracts during his tenure as minister between 2015 and 2023.
He is also accused of receiving gifts worth millions of naira through organisations allegedly linked to him while in office.
Trial adjourned for continuation
The ongoing trial has been adjourned to a later date for continuation, and Ngige’s appearance at the caucus meeting has drawn widespread attention, especially after video footage of his entrance circulated online.
