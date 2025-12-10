Just In: Nigerian Businessman Aliko Dangote Gets Key Appointment

Aliko Dangote was named pioneer Chairperson of the newly established ECOWAS Business Council to boost private sector investment and regional integration

ECOWAS leaders highlighted the importance of private sector mobilisation, inclusive governance, and youth empowerment for regional development

Dangote’s leadership was expected to galvanise private sector participation while ECOWAS addressed political instability, security challenges, and humanitarian crises

FCT, Abuja - Africa’s business magnate, Aliko Dangote, has been named the pioneer Chairperson of the newly established ECOWAS Business Council, a platform designed to boost private sector investment and economic integration across West Africa.

Dangote appointed to lead ECOWAS Business Council

Aliko Dangote, Nigeria’s foremost entrepreneur, receives a significant new role. Photo credit: Aliko Dangote

Source: Getty Images

The announcement was made by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, during the 95th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers in Abuja on Wednesday, December 10.

Touray said:

“Through the Council, we hope to bring private sector actors together to discuss economic integration and regional development. The Business Council will facilitate dialogue and partnership between the private sector, governments, and ECOWAS institutions.”

He highlighted Dangote’s extensive business experience across Africa as a key factor in his selection, Punch reported.

Private sector mobilisation is a priority

The ECOWAS Business Council aims to reduce the region’s dependence on foreign investment by encouraging intra-regional capital flow. Touray stressed that:

“Private sector actors, if provided with the right incentives and opportunities, could lead regional development.”

Financial stability and regional infrastructure remain central to ECOWAS’s strategy, with particular attention on challenges facing the West African Power Pool.

Regional cooperation in focus

Sierra Leone’s Foreign Affairs Minister and Chairperson of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, Timothy Kabba, emphasised the need for collaboration to address security, economic, and democratic challenges.

He warned:

“Acts that undermine constitutional order and democratic governance threaten the very fabric of our community. Our swift and coordinated responses are a testament to our commitment to restoring stability and order.”

Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, highlighted the importance of inclusive governance, youth empowerment, and deepening intra-regional trade for the region’s over 400 million people, 65 per cent of whom are under 25, Vanguard reported.

ECOWAS Business Council to drive growth

Aliko Dangote, one of Nigeria’s most prominent business figures, is given a major appointment

Source: Twitter

Marking the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Lagos, ECOWAS is positioning the Business Council as a driver of private sector-led economic growth, intra-regional investment, and resilience against external shocks.

Dangote’s leadership is expected to galvanise private sector participation while the region continues to address political instability, security issues, and humanitarian crises in member states including Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Nigeria.

The Council will provide a platform to align private investment with regional integration objectives, offering a pathway to economic self-sufficiency and sustainable development for West Africa.

Aliko Dangote tops Africa’s billionaires list

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Africa’s richest individuals set a new benchmark in 2025 as their combined fortunes climbed past the $100 billion threshold, a symbolic first for the continent.

According to fresh estimates, Africa is now home to 22 billionaires with an aggregate net worth of about $105 billion, a sharp jump from $82.4 billion and 20 billionaires recorded the previous year.

Source: Legit.ng