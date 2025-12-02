Africa Digital Media Awards

Nigeria

US Embassy in Nigeria Launches Social Media Skit Contest, Invites Creative Nigerians to Apply

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • Young Nigerians were invited to showcase their creativity in a new nationwide digital contest launched by the U.S. Mission Nigeria
  • The “Made in America, Loved in Nigeria Social Media Skit Contest” aimed to highlight the positive impact of American products, brands, and ideas on communities across the country
  • Running from December 1, 2025, to December 8, 2025, the initiative promised prizes and mentorship opportunities for top entries

The U.S. Mission Nigeria announced the launch of the “Made in America, Loved in Nigeria Social Media Skit Contest,” a nationwide digital campaign aimed at showcasing the positive influence of American products, brands, and ideas on Nigerian communities.

The contest began on December 1, 2025, and will run until December 8, 2025.

Made in America Loved in Nigeria campaign showcased U.S. brands driving progress in business, education, and technology.
U.S. Mission Nigeria skit contest celebrated American products inspiring creativity and innovation among Nigerian youth. Photo credit: USinNigeria/x
Source: Twitter

Officials explained that the initiative was designed to encourage young Nigerians to use creativity to highlight how U.S. innovations, services, and culture enrich everyday life, foster productivity, and drive progress.

Skit contest rules and requirements

The campaign requires participants to produce original 90-second vertical skits. These skits must creatively portray the impact of American tools, products, or ideas in areas such as business, education, technology, creativity, and community development.

Entries are to be posted publicly on YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram, with participants tagging @USinNigeria. Contestants are also encouraged to share their videos across their social media channels using the hashtags #MadeInAmericaLovedInNigeria and #TradeThatTransforms.

Application criteria for Nigerian citizens

The contest is open to Nigerian citizens aged between 18 and 45 who reside in Nigeria. Participants must submit only original content, complete the official entry form, and upload a signed eligibility and release form.

Submissions will undergo pre-screening to ensure compliance with contest rules. Judges will evaluate entries based on creativity, relevance to the theme, storytelling, technical quality, and audience engagement.

Winners and prizes announcement

The U.S. Mission Nigeria confirmed that winners would be announced on December 12, 2025, through its official social media handles.

Top entries will receive creative media equipment, including a Sony A7 IV creative bundle, Sony A7 III, and iPhone 16 paired with a handheld gimbal. In addition, winners will benefit from mentorship opportunities and features on U.S. Mission Nigeria’s social media platforms.

Supporting Nigeria’s creative sector

The initiative was described as part of the Mission’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s vibrant creative industry. Officials stated that the contest was designed to strengthen cultural and economic ties between the United States and Nigeria while celebrating the innovative spirit of Nigerian youth.

One spokesperson noted, “This contest reflects our belief in the creativity of Nigerian youth and the power of cultural exchange to drive progress.”

See the X post below:

Creative Nigerians joined the social media skit challenge highlighting American culture, tools, and ideas in everyday life.
Creative Nigerians joined the social media skit challenge highlighting American culture, tools, and ideas in everyday life. Photo credit: USinNigeria/x
Source: Twitter

US embassy moves to new visa provider

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Mission in Nigeria has unveiled a new service provider for Nigerians.

The announcement which was made public on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday showed that, with the new service provider, applicants can apply for their visas as well as book appointments.

Other services include: payment of visa application fee, and account creation.Other services include: payment of visa application fee, and account creation.

