The U.S. Mission Nigeria announced the launch of the “Made in America, Loved in Nigeria Social Media Skit Contest,” a nationwide digital campaign aimed at showcasing the positive influence of American products, brands, and ideas on Nigerian communities.

The contest began on December 1, 2025, and will run until December 8, 2025.

U.S. Mission Nigeria skit contest celebrated American products inspiring creativity and innovation among Nigerian youth.

Source: Twitter

Officials explained that the initiative was designed to encourage young Nigerians to use creativity to highlight how U.S. innovations, services, and culture enrich everyday life, foster productivity, and drive progress.

Skit contest rules and requirements

The campaign requires participants to produce original 90-second vertical skits. These skits must creatively portray the impact of American tools, products, or ideas in areas such as business, education, technology, creativity, and community development.

Entries are to be posted publicly on YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram, with participants tagging @USinNigeria. Contestants are also encouraged to share their videos across their social media channels using the hashtags #MadeInAmericaLovedInNigeria and #TradeThatTransforms.

Application criteria for Nigerian citizens

The contest is open to Nigerian citizens aged between 18 and 45 who reside in Nigeria. Participants must submit only original content, complete the official entry form, and upload a signed eligibility and release form.

Submissions will undergo pre-screening to ensure compliance with contest rules. Judges will evaluate entries based on creativity, relevance to the theme, storytelling, technical quality, and audience engagement.

Winners and prizes announcement

The U.S. Mission Nigeria confirmed that winners would be announced on December 12, 2025, through its official social media handles.

Top entries will receive creative media equipment, including a Sony A7 IV creative bundle, Sony A7 III, and iPhone 16 paired with a handheld gimbal. In addition, winners will benefit from mentorship opportunities and features on U.S. Mission Nigeria’s social media platforms.

Supporting Nigeria’s creative sector

The initiative was described as part of the Mission’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s vibrant creative industry. Officials stated that the contest was designed to strengthen cultural and economic ties between the United States and Nigeria while celebrating the innovative spirit of Nigerian youth.

One spokesperson noted, “This contest reflects our belief in the creativity of Nigerian youth and the power of cultural exchange to drive progress.”

See the X post below:

Creative Nigerians joined the social media skit challenge highlighting American culture, tools, and ideas in everyday life.

Source: Twitter

