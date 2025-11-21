Philip Agbese received a massive grassroots welcome as residents across Ado, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo turned out to celebrate his homecoming

Communities praised the lawmaker’s growing influence after witnessing constituency projects and empowerment schemes launched within his first budget cycle

Agbese expanded his reach beyond Nigeria as he chaired a key Pan African Parliament committee guiding policy on health and artificial intelligence

The return of Philip Agbese to Ado, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo drew a crowd large enough to halt movement across several communities. Residents poured out in their numbers to welcome the Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, turning what was expected to be a routine visit into a declaration of confidence in his stewardship.

The scenes reflected a lawmaker whose connection with his base has only grown stronger since his election.

Residents troop out across Enone to welcome Philip Agbese during his homecoming visit.

Benedict Aguele, a member of the Nigeria Maritime University's governing council, described the turnout as an honest expression of satisfaction. He said the projects spreading across the constituency have created a sense of renewed inclusion.

According to Aguele, what Agbese brings is not speeches but visible interventions that communities have waited for across multiple administrations.

Growing acceptance across the constituency

Those familiar with Agbese's political journey have said his calm style is part of his appeal. Aguele recalls that Agbese has long preferred quiet work to grandstanding. He describes him as someone moved more by the needs of people than by competition for prominence.

That disposition now shapes his approach at the National Assembly, where he focuses on community projects and long-term planning.

Aguele, who observed the homecoming procession, listed the early gains under his first budget cycle. He referenced ongoing road rehabilitation, water projects and support schemes for young people. For him, the momentum he is witnessing is the clearest marker of his priorities.

A pipeline of larger projects ahead

Reports from Agbese's office show a wide range of new initiatives already programmed into the 2025 and 2026 federal budgets. These include health facilities, multipurpose centres, agricultural inputs and expanded empowerment programmes. Contractors are said to be at various levels of procurement and mobilisation across the three local government areas.

Beyond statutory constituency funding, Agbese is drawing additional support from federal agencies and international partners.

Agbese's impact beyond national borders

His role in the Pan African Parliament has also earned attention. Agbese leads the body’s Committee on Health and Artificial Intelligence.

Aguele says he has become one of the recognisable voices pushing for stronger digital health systems across Africa. At the continental assembly, Aguele noted, Agbese's emergence as committee chair is viewed as an unusual achievement for a first-term legislator.

