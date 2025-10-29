Nigerian Polytechnic students march in Abuja, urging President Tinubu to prioritise domestic oil refining and grant full crude supply to the Dangote Refinery

NAPS President Eshiofune Oghayan describes Dangote Refinery as “a root that has given life to a decaying tree,” calling it Africa’s industrial rebirth

The students demand Tinubu dismantle anti-development groups in the oil sector and back policies that strengthen local productivity and reduce fuel costs

Members of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritise domestic oil refining and allocate Nigeria’s entire crude oil output to the Dangote Refinery.

The students made the demand during a peaceful demonstration on Wednesday in Abuja, describing the refinery as a beacon of hope for national economic renewal.

Students hold banners during a peaceful march supporting full crude allocation to the Dangote Refinery in Abuja. Photo: FB/ABAT, Getty

Source: Original

The protesters, who marched from Millennium Park to the Unity Fountain, carried placards bearing messages of support for local production. Security officials, however, prevented them from proceeding to the National Assembly complex as originally planned.

Dangote refinery as a symbol of renewal

NAPS President, Comrade Eshiofune Oghayan, told journalists that the Dangote Refinery represented “a root that has given life to a decaying tree,” symbolising the rebirth of Nigeria’s industrial capability.

He said the facility had restored faith in Africa’s ability to achieve large-scale industrial projects.

“For decades, our nation lived under the shadow of dependency. We were exporters of crude and importers of survival. But today, we have found pride again in an African-built refinery, one that can restore Nigeria’s economic independence,” Oghayan said.

The students reaffirmed their confidence in the Tinubu administration, commending the president for his policies on education and youth development. They expressed optimism that he would consider their appeal to boost local refining capacity.

Call for full crude allocation and reform

NAPS urged the federal government to approve 100 percent crude oil allocation to the Dangote Refinery, arguing that it would enable full-scale domestic refining, increase fuel availability, and stabilise pump prices.

“The Nigerian government should please approve 100% crude oil allocation to Dangote refinery. Let us refine our destiny at home. When we feed this refinery fully, it will produce more barrels, flood the market supply, decrease the price of fuel and stabilize our economy,” the association declared.

Students alleged that some groups are scheming to sabotage Dangote refinery's operation. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The group also commended Aliko Dangote for his bold investment in the oil and gas sector and called on President Tinubu to tackle what they described as “anti-development elements” within the industry.

According to them, these groups had failed to fix the nation’s state-owned refineries for decades but were now opposing private-sector progress.

“For over 30 years, the nation’s refineries in Kaduna, Port Harcourt, and Warri were dead. These same groups did nothing. But now that one man has chosen to rebuild our dream, they have risen against him,” Oghayan said.

The students also called on Nigerian youths across universities, polytechnics, and colleges to champion innovation and support initiatives that promote national self-sufficiency.

“The soul of a nation is not measured by the size of its GDP, but by the strength of its will. When the youth rise to defend productivity, the nation itself will stand tall,” the statement added.

DSS told to investigate alleged plot by PENGASSAN

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Concerned Nigerian Consumers Forum had urged the Federal Government and the Department of State Services to probe what it describes as a calculated attempt by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) to disrupt operations at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The group warned that the refinery, a $20 billion private investment regarded as a key step toward Nigeria’s energy independence, is facing threats capable of triggering fresh fuel scarcity and economic instability.

Source: Legit.ng