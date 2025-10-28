Katsina Governor Approves Appointment of Sirika as Pro-Chancellor

Governor Dikko Radda appoints former Aviation Minister, Senator Hadi Sirika, as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Umaru Musa Yar’adua University

Sirika’s appointment takes effect from October 24, 2025, for a renewable five-year term

The move is part of Katsina State’s plan to strengthen higher education leadership and improve institutional efficiency

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has appointed former Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina.

The appointment takes effect from October 24, 2025, for an initial term of five years.

Governor Dikko Radda announces of Senator Hadi Sirika as new pro-chancellor for UMYU.

Source: Facebook

The announcement was made by the state government through its official communication channel on Tuesday, confirming that Sirika’s appointment aligns with the administration’s ongoing effort to strengthen leadership across tertiary institutions in the state.

Strengthening university leadership and governance

Senator Hadi Sirika, who represented Katsina North in the National Assembly before serving as Minister of Aviation, is expected to bring extensive administrative and policy experience to his new role.

His appointment is seen as part of Governor Radda’s broader plan to reposition the state’s education sector for better academic standards and institutional efficiency.

Government officials described Sirika as a technocrat with a strong track record in governance and management. They expressed confidence that his leadership would help the university advance its academic objectives and contribute more effectively to human capital development in Katsina State.

Source: Legit.ng