Ebonyi magistrate court orders the remand of Bishop Sam Onyeagoziri Ndubueze over alleged sexual misconduct and online circulation of explicit materials

Magistrate Chima Nkechi Happiness rules that the court lacks jurisdiction and directs case transfer to the Department of Public Prosecution

The cleric faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code, Cybercrimes Act, and Ebonyi Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law

A magistrate court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, has ordered the remand of Bishop Sam Onyeagoziri Ndubueze, leader of the Champion Cathedral Church, over allegations of sexual misconduct involving a young woman.

The cleric was accused of engaging in an unlawful sexual act and sharing explicit materials online.

As reported by the Vanguard, the accused was arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on threats, fraud, and circulation of pornographic content.

The offences reportedly violate several laws, including the Ebonyi state Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law (2018, amended 2024), the Criminal Code, and the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act of 2015.

Magistrate rules on jurisdiction and remand

When the case was called before Magistrate Chima Nkechi Happiness at Court 2 in Abakaliki, the presiding judge ruled that the magistrate court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

She therefore ordered that Bishop Ndubueze be remanded at the Abakaliki Correctional Centre pending advice from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The magistrate also directed that the original case file and all supporting evidence be transferred to the DPP for further legal action and possible arraignment before the State High Court.

Charges detail multiple criminal offences

According to the charge sheet, the alleged offences took place in 2021 at Mile 50 Layout, Abakaliki. The prosecution accused Bishop Ndubueze of coercing the victim into sexual activity through threats and deceit, contrary to Section 358 of the Criminal Code of Ebonyi state.

He was also accused of threatening the victim with a firearm, causing severe emotional distress, in breach of Section 12(1)(a)(b) of the Ebonyi State Internal Security Enforcement and Related Matters Law, 2009.

The charge further alleged that he circulated pornographic materials through computer systems, contrary to Section 24(2)(I) of the Cybercrimes Act (2015, amended 2024).

The cleric allegedly inflicted emotional and psychological trauma on the victim by sharing her nude photographs on social media, an act said to violate Section 20(1) of the Ebonyi State Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law, 2018.

The case file is now with the DPP for legal advice and subsequent prosecution.

