The Niger state government has warned people living in the riverine areas in the state to the upstream areas to avoid the impending flood

NSEMA, the state's emergency agency, said the warning was a result of the notification from the four hydroelectric dams in the state, Shiroro, Jebba, Kainji and Zungeru

The notification was that the dams would be discharging excess water in a couple of days, and this would cause the River Niger to overflow

The four hydroelectric dams in Niger have issued notifications to the people around the riverine area of the state ahead of the plan to release excess water from the Shiroro, Jebba, Kainji and Zungeru dams, at any time from now.

The notification of the flood alert was made available to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), which disclosed the plan for the excessive discharge of water from the four Dams in the coming days.

4 hydroelectric dams in Niger Shiroro, Jebba, Kainji and Zungeru, to discharge excessive water / Photo Credit: @nemanigeria

Source: Twitter

Niger government speaks on flood alert

Reacting to the development, the NSEMA alerted the communities around the areas in the north-central state to relocate to the upstream area to avoid the side effects of the impending floods from the dams.

According to the statement, which was released in Minna on Thursday, October 2, the expected flooding from the impending discharge of water from the dams would be catastrophic.

Alhaji Abdullahi Arah, the director general of NSEMA, explained that the Nigerian Hydrological Services has advised the people living around the Rivers Niger and Kaduna to relocate for the same reason.

Niger speaks on the violent windstorm

Arah further explained that the latest prediction from NiMet showed that the end of the rainy season would come with violent windstorms and warned that people should therefore avoid standing under the trees during rainfall, as well as substandard structures.

The statement reads in part:

“The state is already experiencing negative impacts of the flooding with houses, farm lands, bridges, and link-roads washed away in some local government areas located up and down streams of the four Dams."

FG warns of flood in 15 states

This came barely two weeks after the federal government, through the Ministry of Environment, had predicted flooding in 69 locations across 15 states in Nigeria. It warned that heavy rainfall could happen between September 24 and 28, which may lead to flooding in the specific communities.

The flood alert was issued by the National Flood Early Warning Centre of the ministry in a statement on Wednesday, September 24, signed by Usman Abdullahi Bokani, its director of the Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department.

The ministry earlier in September issued a flood alert to some communities in 14 states of the federation. Some of the states included Lagos and Ogun states.

Federal Government predicts floods in 15 days / Photo Credit: @nemanigeria

Source: Twitter

NiMet releases weather forecast, advises Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) released a fresh weather forecast, predicting sunshine and haziness across the country from Saturday, January 18, to Monday, January 20, 2025.

NiMet released the new weather forecast on Friday, January 17. The outlook envisages sunny skies on Sunday in a hazy atmosphere over the northern regions over the next three days. The body asked the areas mentioned to prepare for the weather.

Source: Legit.ng