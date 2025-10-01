Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, held a closed-door meeting with Yoruba agitator Sunday Igboho in Ibadan

The monarch promised to intervene in Igboho’s travails, including his status as wanted by the Federal Government and frozen bank accounts

Igboho praised Olubadan’s leadership and expressed readiness to work with the government to strengthen South West security

Ibadan Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has received Yoruba nation activist Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, in a private audience at his Bodija palace in Ibadan.

In a press briefing by Igboho's media team and made available to correspondents on Wednesday, October 1, the gathering took place on Monday, September 29, and lasted for around 40 minutes.

The statement indicated that negotiations touched on insecurity in the South West and the increasing threat of bandits in certain areas of Kwara state.

Monarch vows to step into Igboho's plight

One of the sources in attendance at the meeting stated that Oba Ladoja greeted Igboho warmly, along with his supporters, and vowed to step out of his present predicament, Guardian reported.

The source indicated Olubadan vowed to secure channels for resolving Igboho's long-standing problems, including being on the wanted list of the federal government and having his bank accounts frozen.

It will be remembered that the government of the late President Muhammadu Buhari placed Igboho on a wanted list in 2021 for allegedly stockpiling weapons and ammunition, for which he protested.

DSS raid on Igboho’s residence revisited

On 1st July 2021, the home of Igboho in Soka, Ibadan, was besieged by the agents of the Department of State Services (DSS), aided by Nigerian Army troops.

The raid took the lives of two of his aides and detained 13 others.

It was a turning point in his battle with the kederal government, creating an international outcry and putting him even more at the center as the front-line figure in Yoruba self-determination movement.

Igboho hails Olubadan’s leadership

In parley, Sunday Igboho welcomed Oba Ladoja into his new role as a leader of undiminishing respect throughout Yorubaland and the world at large, Vanguard added.

"Olubaden has been more or less like a father to me since his time as the then governor of Oyo State. I am celebrating Kabiyesi's leadership qualities, humility, and lasting legacy," Igboho said.

He also vowed to collaborate with the Federal Government to enhance security in the South West, again stating that peace and security are key to effective development.

"I have always considered Oba Ladoja a father. His Olubadanship will certainly continue to foster peace, harmony, and progress in Ibadanland and throughout Yorubaland," he maintained.

