The Federal Government has dismissed reports claiming it has introduced a new minimum age requirement of 12 years for admission into Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS1), describing the information as “false and misleading.”

The Federal Ministry of Education, in a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, said the report did not originate from any official source and does not reflect the government’s position on educational policy.

“The Ministry wishes to categorically state that this report is entirely inaccurate, did not emanate from any official source, and does not reflect government policy,” the statement read.

Official minimum age for JSS1 remains 10 years

Clarifying the federal government’s official stance, the Ministry emphasised that the minimum age for admission into JSS1 remains 10 years.

“Accordingly, no child should complete primary education below the age of 10. Any suggestion to the contrary is misleading and should be disregarded by the public and all education stakeholders,” the statement added.

Minister reaffirms age policy for university entry

The statement also reiterated the existing policy on tertiary education, noting that the minimum age for admission into Nigerian universities remains 16 years, Vanguard reported.

“The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, has reiterated that the prescribed minimum age for admission into Nigerian universities is 16 years. This policy is consistent, non-negotiable, and applies uniformly, regardless of how early a student may have completed secondary education,” the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, the age benchmark ensures that students are both cognitively and emotionally prepared for the demands of higher education.

Nigerians urged to verify information from official sources

The Ministry further advised the public, media, and all educational institutions to rely only on verified information from official sources.

“We urge the public, educational institutions, and media organisations to always seek clarification from official channels before acting on or publishing unverified information,” the statement concluded.

The Federal Ministry of Education reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and age-appropriate education policies, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration, Punch reported.

