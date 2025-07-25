The federal government has distanced itself from media reports claiming that it has set a new minimum age of 12 years for admission into JSS1

The reports had claimed that the FG fixed age 12 as the minimum for admission into JSS1 after six years of primary schooling, making reference to new policy documents

However, the government said the reports were inaccurate, did not emanate from any official source, and do not reflect government policy

Abuja, FCT - The federal government has denied reports claiming it had introduced a new minimum age requirement of 12 years for admission into Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS1).

Multiple media reports had earlier claimed that the federal government had introduced a new policy setting 12 years as the minimum age for students to enter JSS1.

The reports said the decision is contained in a fresh policy document on Non-State Schools by the Federal Ministry of Education, which aims to standardise age-based progression through Nigeria’s basic education system.

According to the alleged guidelines, children are expected to complete six years of primary schooling before advancing to JSS1 at around age 12.

This follows three years in nursery, beginning at age three, and an additional compulsory pre-primary year at age five, as detailed in the National Policy on Education (2013 Edition).

The document explains:

“Basic education shall be of nine years’ duration. There shall be a six-year primary and a three-year Junior Secondary School (JSS). Children shall be admitted into Primary One when they attain the age of six years. Every child must complete six years of primary education. They shall be admitted into Junior Secondary School (JSS1) when they have completed six (6) years of primary education, at around the age of twelve (12) years.”

By structuring early education this way, students are generally expected to complete secondary school by age 18, which aligns with the previously recommended minimum age for university admission.

Education ministry denies report

However, the Ministry of Education said in a statement cited by Vanguard that no such policy had been approved or communicated to schools, urging the public to disregard the circulating information.

According to the ministry, the reports are inaccurate, did not emanate from any official source, and do not reflect government policy.

What is minimum age for admission into JSS1 in Nigeria?

The statement signed by the director of press and public relations, Boriowo Folasade, clarified that the minimum age for admission into JSS1 remains 10 years.

“Accordingly, no child should complete primary education below the age of 10. Any suggestion to the contrary is misleading and should be disregarded by the public and all education stakeholders, the statement said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the minimum age for admission into JSS1 remains 10 years. Accordingly, no child should complete primary education below the age of 10. Any suggestion to the contrary is misleading and should be disregarded by the public and all education stakeholders.

“In the same vein, the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, has reiterated that the prescribed minimum age for admission into Nigerian universities is 16 years. This policy is consistent, non-negotiable, and applies uniformly, regardless of how early a student may have completed secondary education. The ministry maintains that this age benchmark ensures the cognitive and emotional readiness of students for higher academic engagement.

Editorial Note:

This report has been updated to include the Federal Ministry of Education’s clarification that, contrary to the earlier report, the minimum age for admission into JSS1 remains 10 years.

