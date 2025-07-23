Tension erupted in Kano as angry youths blocked the Na’ibawa axis of Kano-Zaria Road after a speeding bank convoy injured two tricycle passengers

Eyewitnesses said the convoy, allegedly carrying cash, struck a tricycle and fired teargas at rescuers before fleeing, leaving victims in a pool of blood

Protesting youths burned tyres and halted traffic until police intervened, took victims to the hospital, and promised justice

Tension gripped parts of Kano on Tuesday, July 22, as a group of enraged youths blocked the busy Na’ibawa axis of the Kano-Zaria expressway in protest.

The angry youths disrupted traffic for nearly an hour after two passengers were injured by a speeding bank convoy.

Kano-Kaduna road: Protest erupts after convoy hits tricycle

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around 9:00am when a convoy suspected to be transporting cash sped through the Na’ibawa flyover area, Daily Trust reported.

One of the esc0rt vehicles reportedly struck a tricycle with an open door, causing it to somersault, Vanguard reported.

“We were seated here when the bank convoy passed, one of the esc0rt cars had its door open and they were waving sticks at people to get off the road,” said Muhammad Sa’idu, a witness.

He added:

“Right after passing us, the door hit a tricycle and it somersaulted. One of the esc0rts even struck the tricycle with a stick. When people approached to help, they (security personnel) fired teargas and sped away, leaving the victims bleeding.”

Youths burn tyres, demand justice

Angered by the perceived recklessness and abandonment of the victims, youth, mostly commercial tricycle riders. barricaded the major road, burning tyres and demanding accountability from authorities.

The road serves as a critical gateway linking Kano to Kaduna and Abuja.

“It was total chaos. The convoy just disappeared after causing the accident. The youths couldn't take it anymore, especially after the victims were left unattended," said another eyewitness, Auwal Ahmad.

Police intervene to calm tension

The situation was eventually brought under control after the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Na’ibawa arrived at the scene, Daily Trust reported.

The DPO reportedly assisted in evacuating the victims to a nearby hospital and assured the protesters that the matter would be addressed.

“It was the DPO’s presence that made a difference. He helped take the victims to the hospital and promised they would be cared for,” Ahmad explained.

As of the time of filing this report, normalcy had returned to the Na’ibawa axis, though many residents remained visibly shaken by the events.

There has been no official statement from the bank or security agencies involved, but locals allege that the convoy makes daily trips between Kano and Abuja.

