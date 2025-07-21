Hoodlums have stolen doors, and gravestones from Unguwar Jakada cemetery in Kano, leaving graves exposed and causing many to collapse

With gates missing, cows and other animals now enter freely, walking over graves and worsening the damage

Residents urge authorities, and wealthy individuals to provide better fencing, and security to protect the cemetery

Residents of Unguwar Jakada community in Kano have raised alarm over increasing security threats, and vandalism at a local cemetery.

Some of the hoodlums have stolen doors, and gravestones, leaving graves exposed, and vulnerable.

Findings by Legit.ng shows that the over a decade old cemetery has suffered severe damage, with many graves collapsing due to the destruction.

Community members report that the absence of gates has allowed cows, and other animals to roam freely, trampling on graves and worsening the situation.

Malam Sadiku Abdullahi, a resident, recounted how the vandalism has escalated.

“Hoodlums have stolen the doors, and gravestones, which is why animals now enter and walk over the graves, causing them to collapse.”

“There were at least seven doors at the cemetery, but now only three remain. The thieves have taken them all,” he stated.

Community seeks authorities' help

The community is now calling on authorities to intervene, requesting better security measures, including a higher fence to prevent further intrusions.

“We need support with equipment, and proper fencing to secure the cemetery.”

“The current state poses a security threat, allowing hoodlums and animals to enter freely,” Abdullahi added.

Malam Lawan, an elder, and one of the members of the cemetery committee, revealed that since the cemetery’s establishment, they have received little assistance.

The committee however is now appealing to other wealthy residents to contribute to the cemetery’s maintenance.

“We urge well meaning individuals to join hands in preserving this sacred place,” Lawan said.

