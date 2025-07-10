The Policy Innovation Centre is set to host the 2025 Gender and Inclusion Summit in Abuja to promote inclusive, community-led policy solutions

NESG leader calls for a cultural and mental shift in addressing gender inequality, urging society to confront systemic exclusion

The Ministry of Women Affairs also vowed to implement recommendations from GS-25, focusing on region-specific needs and social inclusion

FCT, Abuja - Despite years of advocacy and policy efforts, Nigeria continues to grapple with deep-rooted gender inequality, evident in limited female representation in leadership, unequal access to education and economic opportunities, and persistent gender-based violence.

In light of the above, the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC) has announced that this year’s Gender and Inclusion Summit (GS-25).

GS-25 brings marginalised voices to the forefront of gender discourse in Nigeria. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

The event slated for 2–4 September 2025 in Abuja, will spotlight “New Voices and New Approaches for Accelerating an Inclusive Society."

Legit.ng notes that the summit, which began in 2022, is an annual platform designed to drive gender equality and inclusive governance in Africa.

Organised by the PIC with support from the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), GS-25 will bring together policymakers, civil society, academics, private sector leaders, and development partners to shape evidence-based and inclusive policies.

GS-25 will give audience to unheard voices, says Dirisu

Speaking at a press briefing held in Abuja, on Tuesday, July 8, Dr Osasuyi Dirisu, Executive Director of PIC, stressed the importance of designing solutions from the perspective of marginalised groups.

In her words:

“If the Gender and Inclusion Summit is going to be truly intuitive, then we need to solve for bringing those voices into the room.

“We want to hear from vulnerable children, victims of displacement, the disabled, and others whose lived experiences have been excluded from policy discussions.”

She emphasised that GS-25 aims to break away from traditional, top-down programming approaches and instead co-create solutions that reflect the real needs of communities.

GS-25 highlights the need for inclusive dialogue on gender issues in Nigeria. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

NESG calls for mental and cultural shift on gender issues

In his remarks, Dr Tayo Aduloju, CEO of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, underscored that inclusion requires a full paradigm shift in how society views the marginalised.

“We must confront the systemic editing out of vulnerable populations — whether women, persons with disabilities, rural dwellers, or youths,” Aduloju noted.

He added:

“You cannot address people you mentally edit out of the room. Inclusion begins with awareness, then policy, then action.”

He added that GS-25 represents an opportunity to rewrite the narrative and dismantle the cultural, psychological, and economic barriers that prevent inclusive progress.

Women affairs ministry pledges government support

Representing the Minister of Women Affairs, Honourable Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, her Special Assistant Hadiza Gamawa Zubairu assured stakeholders that the federal government would take outcomes from the summit seriously.

“Government must lead,” Zubairu said.

Speaking on the importance of revisiting gender gaps, she noted:

“It’s not enough to listen; we must implement. The Ministry is already engaging grassroots women to understand their region-specific needs and is delivering tailored social intervention programmes accordingly.”

She reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to building a Nigeria where everyone, regardless of background, has equal opportunity to thrive.

GS-25 to host robust and inclusive agenda

The hybrid summit will feature plenary sessions, breakout panels, hackathons, skills workshops, exhibitions, and creative competitions.

For the first time, the summit will step away from prescribed development templates and experiment with more inclusive, tech-driven, and context-specific approaches.

Nigerian women are still chasing 35% affirmative action

Legit.ng had previously reported that the off-cycle polls in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states missed an opportunity to produce women with leadership roles.

This pattern echoes the discouraging trends observed in the previous general election and the composition of President Bola Tinubu's cabinet.

The Nigeria Women Trust Fund (NWTF) is urging the government to actively prioritise and embrace the inclusion of women in key decision-making positions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng