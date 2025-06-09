Nigerians will be experiencing major changes to the tax collection system in the coming months, as the FIRS has revised the SOP

This new document contains the guidelines for tax revenue collection and payment, and all FIRS staff have been directed to implement it immediately

The agency boss has also explained how the revised SOP will impact transparency and accountability in tax administration

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

Nigerians will experience an improved and more transparent tax service delivery, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has promised.

The FIRS has revised its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in a move to improve consistency and seamless service in tax collection and administration.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr. Collins Omokaro, the Special Adviser on Communication Strategy and Advocacy to the Executive Chairman of FIRS, and released on Monday, 9 June 2025.

The new document will ensure that the tax collection system nationwide is uniform. Photo credit: FIRS

Source: Getty Images

The statement stated that the revised SOP will be the unified framework guiding tax processes, from registration to payment, audit, and enforcement.

Tax payment to become streamlined with revised SOP

Speaking on the revised SOP, the FIRS statement described it as one that supports and encourages Nigerians to voluntarily comply and support national development.

It added that the SOP would serve as a central reference point, eliminating the inconsistent methods used across over 300 tax offices across the country.

With the new document, Nigerians would be spared the confusion of encountering different operations in the various tax offices.

Nigeria’s tax system set for major overhaul

To quote the words of the FIRS Executive Chairman, Dr. Zacch Adedeji:

“This SOP is not just a technical document—it is a declaration of who we are becoming as a service. It reflects our commitment to transparency and service to the Nigerian people.”

The tax boss noted that the revised SOP is part of a broader tax reform agenda to transform the way Nigeria’s tax system operates.

It is also aligned with the ongoing digital transformation that the FIRS intends to use to achieve its 2025 revenue target.

He charged the FIRS staff:

“With this rollout, every FIRS staff member has a clear mandate: study it, apply it, and embody it. That’s how we’ll earn the trust of Nigerians.”

He projected that the results would be faster, more reliable, and taxpayer-friendly service delivery, the NATION reports.

Upon full implementation, Nigerians will harmonise both human and technological systems to strengthen revenue mobilisation.

Nigeria's tax reform bills have introduced massive changes to the revenue collection and administration system. Photo credit: Taiwo Oyedele

Source: UGC

Note that the FIRS listed capacity building, technological infrastructure, and facility enhancement to achieve the N25.2 trillion target set by the National Assembly.

Tax reforms exempt certain groups

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the tax reform bills before the National Assembly have introduced exemption clauses for certain groups.

The first major change in the real estate sector is that properties with rent above N10 million will be required to pay stamp duties.

Exemptions will, however, be granted for properties with rent below N10 million, as well as capital gains tax exemption for the sale of residential homes.

Source: Legit.ng