Ram vendors in the FCT blamed high prices on limited supply due to insecurity, the closure of Nigeria's borders, and political tensions with neighbouring countries

Prices have more than doubled since 2024, with smaller rams costing between N150,000 and N190,000 and larger ones reaching up to N1 million

Many vendors report low sales, while some buyers are opting for goats or hens as alternatives due to the high cost of rams, with hopes for better sales closer to the Sallah celebration

On Wednesday, some ram vendors in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) blamed the high price of rams on the lack of supplies from the Northwest and insecurity.

During a market survey in Abuja, the traders told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the closing of Nigeria's borders was another factor contributing to the low supply.

Rams supplied to major cities fell well short of expectations in comparison to 2024, particularly from neighbouring nations, according to Ahmed Mai-Samari, a livestock dealer at the Dei-Dei cattle market, who spoke to NAN.

“You know we mostly get these animals from Niger and other nearby countries that share borders with us in the North, especially the moderately sized ones. Now, we have to rely solely on local supply from household livestock farmers, which is limited. Many traders have even left the business for more profitable ventures,” he said.

He pointed out that the cost of rams has risen since 2025 and attributed this to growing living expenses and transportation costs.

“A ram that sold for N200,000 in 2024 now goes for N400,000. Only the rich can afford it now. Prices vary depending on size: smaller rams cost between N150,000 and N190,000, medium ones go for N200,000 to N250,000, while large rams range from N350,000 to as much as N1 million,” he explained.

Similarly, ram prices ranged from N200,000 to N700,000, according to Mr. Sanusi Abdullahi, a roadside livestock seller in Dutse. He continued by saying that because of restricted access from the Niger Republic—likely brought on by ongoing political tensions—sourcing the animals locally had been difficult and expensive.

“I and my boys had to go from village to village across different states, gather the rams, and transport them here. It hasn’t been easy,” he said.

Regarding sales, Mr. Abdullahi disclosed that he had only sold seven of the approximately 120 rams in two days, but he was still optimistic that he would sell at least half of them before Sallah, even if it meant making a small profit.

Another roadside vendor in Bwari, Mustapha Aminu, also called "Biggie," bemoaned the lack of business and attributed it to inflation and financial difficulties. He claims that even though a lot of Muslims want to offer the Eid el-Kabir sacrifice, the majority are no longer able to do so.

“Even though the cheapest ram at my stand goes for N100,000, only a few people have bought so far. This time last year, I had sold nearly all my stock. Things were tough then too, but this year is worse. Still, we hope sales will pick up closer to Sallah,” he said.

A buyer, Hameed Raji, however, claimed that because a ram was so expensive, he had chosen to buy a goat instead. He clarified that he spent N70,000 on an average-sized goat that he intended to butcher for his loved ones. Similarly, Rukayya Abdullahi stated that rather than purchasing a ram, she and her husband decided to purchase and kill three large hens for N20,000 apiece.

“This will not only serve our visitors but also save us from borrowing money to buy a ram. By Allah’s grace, we hope to afford a ram next year,” she said.

Rams are sl*ughtered as a form of worship on Eid el-Kabir, which is observed by Muslims worldwide and represents sharing meals with loved ones and making sacrifices.

