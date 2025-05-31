Finnish prosecutors are seeking a six-year prison sentence for pro-Biafra separatist Simon Ekpa over terrorism and incitement charges

Authorities say Ekpa used social media to promote violence in Nigeria’s South-East, and he's also facing allegations of tax fraud and arms dealings

Ekpa, through his lawyer, has denied all charges, questioning the credibility of evidence sourced from Nigerian authorities

Prosecutors in Finland are seeking a six-year prison sentence for Simon Ekpa, a pro-Biafran separatist facing terrorism-related charges.

Ekpa, a controversial figure known for his strong secessionist rhetoric, appeared before the Päijät-Häme District Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing as part of an ongoing criminal trial.

Simon Ekpa faces six years in jail as prosecutors informed court of serious digital evidence.

Source: Twitter

Prosecutor unearths new evidence in Ekpa's case

According to Finnish broadcaster Yle, the case is being spearheaded by state prosecutor Sampsa Hakala, who told the court that authorities had amassed a significant volume of digital evidence linking Ekpa to online communications and activities that may constitute criminal conduct.

“We have a great deal of evidence regarding this individual’s online activity and communications,” Hakala said.

Despite this, the prosecution acknowledged the difficulty in obtaining reliable information, especially since many of the alleged crimes were committed in Africa, particularly Nigeria.

Ekpa, a dual citizen of Nigeria and Finland, has consistently denied the allegations through his legal counsel, Kaarle Gummerus.

His defence team questioned the reliability of evidence sourced from Nigerian authorities, raising concerns about credibility and due process.

Ekpa being investigated on tax fraud

Beyond terrorism-related accusations, the court is also examining claims of aggravated tax fraud and suspicions that Ekpa may have attempted to procure weapons for pro-Biafra groups.

Simon Ekpa is being investigated for other misdemeanours like tax fraud.

Source: Twitter

Investigators believe these activities could be linked to a broader campaign of incitement and violence in Nigeria’s South-East, where separatist unrest has been on the rise.

Finnish authorities arrested Ekpa in November 2024, alongside four others, following a coordinated probe into terrorism financing and incitement to violence.

The arrest was made public shortly after reports of Ekpa’s online broadcasts calling for civil disobedience and attacks against both civilians and government institutions in Nigeria.

Ekpa's case closely followed by Nigerian authorities

Ekpa, who refers to himself as the Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government-in-Exile, has drawn attention for using social media platforms to advance the separatist cause.

Finnish police, working in collaboration with Nigerian security agencies, allege that his online posts may have contributed to escalating violence in the region.

The court has remanded Ekpa in custody on charges of public incitement to commit crimes with terrorist intent.

The outcome of the trial could have far-reaching implications, both for diaspora-based activists involved in homeland conflicts and for international legal cooperation in terrorism cases.

The next phase of the trial is expected to involve deeper review of the evidence and witness testimonies. If convicted, Ekpa could face a sentence of up to six years behind bars under Finnish law.

Court begins trial-within-trial on separatist's case

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government's terrorism case against Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), advanced further on Wednesday as a third prosecution witness testified that Kanu admitted to smuggling a Biafra Radio transmitter into Nigeria.

The witness, identified only as CCC for security reasons, is a Department of State Services (DSS) operative and gave his testimony before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

