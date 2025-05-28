Davido appeared to be the preferred music star of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos as he thrilled the audience at an event organised by Dangote Cement

During Davido's performance, Governor Sanwo-Olu was seen singing along with the singer, his new release "With You", word-for-word

Speaking about the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the chairman of the Dangote group, Aliko Dangote, for the initiative

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has been caught in a trending video singing Davido's latest track “With You”. David Adeleke, the Nigerian afrobeat singer, had thrilled the audience at the Dangote Cement 2025 Customer Celebration and Distributor Awards Night.

During Davido's performance of his latest release, Governor Sanwo-Olu was seen singing the song along with the afrobeat artist and also dancing in his seat. The governor had graced the event where the Nigerian billionaire rewarded partners of his cement company.

Davido's song "With Me", where the singer featured another afrobeat artist, Omah Lay, has been making headlines since its release and topped several music charts soon after it was first released.

Here is the video of the performance:

Sanwo-Olu speaks at Dangote's event

In a tweet after the event, the governor expressed his happiness to have attended and associated with the people at the event. He commended the company for its contribution to the Nigerian economy. His tweet reads in part:

"Dangote Cement continues to deliver value to our state and economy by supporting development, creating jobs, supporting families, and driving sustainable growth.

"It was inspiring to celebrate the hard work and commitment of those powering progress in our communities. Together, we’re building a stronger, more sustainable future."

His tweet here:

Dangote speaks on crashing cement prices

Recently, Dangote Cement and BUA Group have pledged to keep cement prices stable for contractors working on projects under the Renewed Hope initiative, aiming to alleviate economic hardship. To support the construction industry, the cement manufacturers will also allocate N20 billion annually to train craftspeople. This initiative is part of their collaboration to reduce housing project costs under the Renewed Hope Housing program.

The Renewed Hope Housing initiative encompasses various projects, including the Renewed Hope Social Housing Program, Renewed Hope Cities, and Renewed Hope Estates. By working together, the cement producers aim to make housing more affordable and accessible to Nigerians. This effort is part of the Federal Government's broader strategy to improve infrastructure and provide durable solutions.

In a related development, the current administration plans to prioritise building concrete roads over asphalt roads, a shift from past practices. This initiative aims to provide more durable road improvements across the country. By focusing on concrete roads and affordable housing, the government hopes to enhance Nigeria's infrastructure and improve the lives of its citizens.

Davido's father speaks on Nigeria's electricity

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's father and founder of Adeleke University, Deji Adeleke, has disclosed that he has the biggest power plant in Nigeria.

The afro-beat singer's father said he generates about 15 electricity for Nigeria and is currently building another power plant of 1250 megawatts, which will be completed in January 2025.

Adeleke's revelation has continued to trend online and started generating reactions on social media, particularly from Davido's fans.

