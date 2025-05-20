Hajiya Amina Aliyu’s daughter’s long-awaited wedding plans have been thrown into chaos by the sudden, indefinite ban on event centers in Kano State

The ban, driven by cultural and religious concerns over events like Kauyawa Day, has left many families financially strained and emotionally distressed

While some residents support the decision, affected citizens like Hajiya Amina plead for exemptions or a clearer timeline to avoid total event cancellations

Hajiya Amina Aliyu, a mother of five, is devastated after the Kano State Censorship Board’s sudden ban on event centres left her daughter’s wedding plans in disarray.

Findings by this paper reveals that with no clear timeline on when the ban will be lifted, just like Hajia Amina, many others in similar situations are left in limbo.

Kano government shuts down all event centres in the state, essentially banning flamboyance during this period.

Some are, however, considering alternative low key venues, while others fear they may have to cancel altogether.

With just a week to go before the ceremony, the indefinite suspension has thrown the family of Hajia Amina into confusion, and financial strain.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how the Kano State Censorship Board has announced an indefinite suspension of all event centres across the state, and officially banned the popular Kauyawa Day celebrations.

The move, according to the board’s executive secretary comes amid growing concerns from religious and cultural institutions over the nature of Kauyawa Day celebrations.

However, while some residents support the government’s decision, citing moral and security concerns, others like Hajia Amina Aliyu, argue that the ban will hurt businesses and suppress cultural expression.

Wedding dreams shattered

Speaking to Legit.ng correspondent in Kano, Hajiya Amina, said she had secured one of Kano’s popular event centers for her daughter Aisha’s wedding, scheduled for next week.

The family had already invested over N1.5 million in preparations, including catering, rentals, and guest arrangements.

“We booked the hall, paid the decorators, and even sent out invitations. Now, with no warning, the government says we can’t hold the event.”

“Where does that leave us? Do we cancel everything after spending so much?. This is not just about money, it is about my daughter’s happiness," she lamented.

She further explained that her daughter has been looking forward to this day for months.

“How do I explain to her that her wedding might not happen as planned because of a sudden ban? This is something she has been planning since the beginning of this year.”

While some residents support the government’s decision to regulate event centers, Hajiya Amina believes exceptions should be made for families who had already finalized bookings.

“I understand the need for rules, but this enforcement is too abrupt," she argued.

“At least the censorship board should give people who already paid and planned their events a chance. Right now, we don’t know if we will get our money back or if we will have to postpone everything."

“All we ask is for the government to reconsider and give us a way forward,” Hajia Amina pleaded.

“A wedding is a once in a lifetime event. It shouldn’t be ruined by policies that didn’t give people time to adjust."

