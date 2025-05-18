The Labour Party’s Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration (DMI) has celebrated the 84th birthday of Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha

The party organ praised the monarch’s cultural, educational, and leadership contributions, describing him as a symbol of peace and intellectual strength

Igwe Achebe’s reign has been marked by a blend of traditional authority and modern governance, making him a respected voice in national affairs

Onitsha, Anambra state - The Labour Party’s Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration (DMI) has extended birthday greetings to His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, CFR, the Obi of Onitsha, as the revered monarch marks his 84th birthday.

In a statement signed by its director general, Marcel Ngogbehei, the DMI hailed Igwe Achebe’s decades-long contributions to Nigeria’s national development, describing him as a symbol of wisdom, peace, and enduring leadership.

The revered Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Achebe, is celebrated for his leadership and cultural advocacy. Photo credit: @NworaFoundation

Source: Twitter

Obi of Onitsha: Legacy of service and leadership

“Your Majesty, your reign has exemplified the best of traditional leadership in a modern republic,” the statement read, citing the monarch’s professional achievements, including a distinguished career with Shell Petroleum and his involvement in national policy discussions.

Since becoming the 21st Obi of Onitsha in 2002, Igwe Achebe has redefined traditional leadership, the party said, helping to spur cultural revival and economic progress in Onitsha, a major commercial hub in southeastern Nigeria.

Igwe Achebe hailed as champion of culture, education

The statement praised the monarch’s active role in championing education and preserving Igbo heritage through platforms such as the Chinua Achebe Foundation and the annual Ofala Festival.

“Your active role in reawakening Igbo identity has solidified your position as a custodian of our heritage and a torchbearer of peace,” Ngogbehei said.

The party noted that the monarch’s calls for inter-ethnic harmony and national unity have remained consistent during turbulent times.

“Your voice has remained firm, reasoned, and full of compassion,” the statement said.

It added that Obi’s values align with those of the Labour Party under National Chairman Julius Abure, especially in advocating for inclusive governance and socio-political integration.

Igwe Achebe has ‘fatherly presence’, says LP DMI

Describing Igwe Achebe as a “fatherly presence” endowed with “intellectual depth and spiritual strength,” the Labour Party commended his leadership model, which balances grassroots connection with elite engagement.

“We salute your legacy. May your days be long, your wisdom ever fresh, and your legacy continue to guide us toward a better future,” the party said.

The statement concluded with resounding well-wishes:

“Happy Birthday, Igwe! Long live the Obi of Onitsha. Long live the Igbo nation. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Labour Party officials commend Igwe Achebe’s legacy of peace, unity, and intellectual leadership. Photo credit: @EmekaObiora

Source: Twitter

Igwe Achebe is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most respected traditional rulers, known for blending ancestral wisdom with the imperatives of modern governance. His 84th birthday marks not only a personal milestone but also a moment of national reflection on the role of principled leadership in shaping the country’s future.

