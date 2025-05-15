As November 8, 2025 governorship election in Anambra state draws closer, a powerful grassroots political group, 'Oga Ndi Oga Movement,' has set criteria for political party or candidate it will support

Ahead of the November 8, 2025 governorship election in Anambra state, a powerful grassroots political group, 'Oga Ndi Oga Movement,' has set criteria for political party or candidate it will support.

'Oga Ndi Oga Movement' has structures in the 326 political wards in Anambra, and 21 local government areas of the state. The group says any political party or candidate it will support will sign undertakings, not on what the group will gain, but on what Anambra citizens will gain.

Agbasimelo lists criteria for support

In a telephone interview with Legit.ng correspondent in Awka, on Wednesday, May 14, the founder and financier of 'Oga Ndi Oga Movement,' High Chief Godwin Agbasimelo, enumerated the criteria to include lighting up Anambra with steady power supply and installation of street light in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

Other criteria, according to him, include sport development and the establishment of industries in rural areas as a way of curbing rural-urban migration.

Chief Agbasimelo, who is a notable kingmaker and political godfather in Anambra, observed that the state is currently lagging behind in areas of power supply, sport development and industrialization as a result of poor political leadership, adding that any governorahip candidate that wants to succeed Soludo must make plans to ensure steady power supply, using alternative means like solar energy.

Opposition political parties are scrambling for resources to oust the incumbent governor, Soludo. Photo: Charles Soludo

He also said that such person must have genuine plans and commitment towards developing grassroots sports, especially by reviving school sports and sponsoring competitions in various fields of sports, as well as establishing industries in rural areas to bridge gap of development in all parts of the state.

He said:

"At this age, Anambra lives in darkness! What does it cost to get solar light to light up streets of Anambra? At this age, Anambra, state that has produced majority of sports men and women in Nigeria, is lagging behind in sports development? That's a very sorry situation!

"At this age, industries are collapsing in Anambra. At a time that the state suppose to be rooting up more industries, the existing ones are collapsing!"

He maintained that any candidate or political party the movement would work with must show good plans to improve on power supply, move Anambra to top flight sport in Nigeria, and also facilitate at least three industrial projects in each of the three senatorial zones in the state; noting that any industrial project mounted in any part of Anambra would improve employment generation, and stimulate economic growth.

He said:

"In addition, the candidate must show commitment to improve security, road construction, health care services, and education among other basic needs like water supply.

"The important thing is that any candidate chosen by 'Oga Ndi Oga Movement' to work with, is sure to coast home to victory because, the movement can boast of grassroots presence that can easily improve any candidate's chances at the polls come November 8, 2025," he assured.

