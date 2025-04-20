The Transparency Network in Nigeria (TNN) backed NUPRC chief Gbenga Komolafe against allegations of bias in the 2024 oil block licensing round

TNN stated that the licensing process was fully transparent, digitally driven, and compliant with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA)

Dr. Mustapha Jibrin, TNN's country representative, said that accusations of bribery were baseless and urged critics to respect the integrity of the reforms

Abuja, FCT - The Transparency Network in Nigeria (TNN) has defended Gbenga Komolafe, head of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), following allegations of bias and irregularities in the recently concluded 2024 oil block licensing round.

In a statement issued on Sunday, April 20, TNN’s country representative, Dr. Mustapha Jibrin, described the licensing exercise as “the most transparent and technologically advanced in Nigeria’s oil and gas licensing history.” He dismissed suggestions of human interference as unfounded.

Gbenga Komolafe, NUPRC boss, commended for leading a transparent oil block licensing round. Photo credit: @EngrKomolafeG

Source: Twitter

Oil block licencing: Observers present, says TNN

Jibrin said the process was monitored by independent observers and broadcast live to ensure full transparency.

“Those peddling insinuations of bribery or backdoor dealings in this licensing round have clearly failed to grasp the rigorous, technology-driven framework that underpinned every stage of the process,” he said.

He added that the commercial bid evaluation was carried out through a transparent, computer-based system that used encryption and decryption technology to protect data integrity.

The assessment parameters, according to TNN, included Signature Bonus, Proposed Work Programme Financial Commitments, and Work Performance Security.

Licensing complies with Petroleum Industry Act - TNN

Jibrin said the 2024 licensing round complied fully with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and NUPRC’s own guidelines, describing the process as competitive and merit-based.

“The 2024 Licensing Round was conducted in strict compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the NUPRC Guidelines, ensuring a transparent, competitive, and technology-driven allocation process,” he stated.

Addressing concerns about the eligibility of some bidding entities, Jibrin noted that evaluation was based on the technical and financial capabilities of stakeholders, not the age of the bidding Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

“The technical and financial capability of a bidding entity is not solely determined by the date of incorporation of the SPV used for bidding,” he said.

“Instead, it is assessed based on the expertise, financial strength, and track record of the stakeholders, affiliated entities, or parent companies backing the SPV.”

He said the framework was designed to welcome credible new entrants while ensuring only competent and financially stable operators made it through.

Jibrin urged critics to stop targeting individuals for what he called “personal or political gains,” stating that the process had restored public confidence in Nigeria’s oil licensing regime.

“Komolafe and his team have done what no other regulatory team has accomplished in decades — they’ve restored public confidence in licensing. These kinds of allegations only distract from the reforms Nigerians have long demanded,” he said.

Aerial view over an oil rig in the swamp near Bonny. Photo by: Eye Ubiquitous/Universal Images Group

Source: Getty Images

FG targets 50 oil rigs to ramp up crude production

In another report, the federal government has set a target of increasing the oil rig count to 50 before the end of 2025.

The NUPRC Chief Executive, Engr. Komolafe said that this target will improve hydrocarbon exploration in the country.

While speaking at the 2025 Nigeria International Energy Summit, held in Abuja, he narrated how the country moved from just eight oil rigs in 2021 to 40 by the start of 2025 and projected that the number would go up to 50 before the end of 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng