The Rivers Mandate Group (RMG) has dismissed allegations by former Rivers state civil service head George Nwaeke against Governor Fubara

The group described the allegations as a politically motivated smear campaign

RMG further claimed that Nwaeke’s wife has discredited his statements and urged security agencies to investigate those behind what it described as an orchestrated attempt to destabilise the state

Rivers - The Rivers Mandate Group (RMG) has strongly rejected allegations made by George Nwaeke, former Head of the Rivers state civil service, against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, describing them as a politically motivated attempt to tarnish the governor’s reputation.

In a statement signed by its president, Pastor Godknows John, RMG dismissed Nwaeke’s claims as a “fabricated narrative” orchestrated to serve political interests.

Rivers crisis: Ex-HoS Under Fire over Allegations Against Fubara, "Poorly Executed Script"

Source: Instagram

Viral video discredits allegations

RMG cited a viral video circulating online, which it said undermines Nwaeke’s credibility.

According to the group, the footage shows Nwaeke being handed a prepared script, with a voice in the background instructing him to read from it before a cue of “Action” was given.

“This is not a whistleblower’s revelation. It is a staged performance by desperate political actors who want to destroy Governor Fubara’s legacy. The video exposes the entire setup—an Abuja hotel room, a single TV station, and a script handed to him like an actor in a bad movie. This is not how truth is revealed,” the statement read.

RMG accuses Nweke of political conspiracy

RMG accused Nwaeke of being part of a larger conspiracy to destabilise Rivers state and justify further political intervention.

The group questioned why Nwaeke remained silent during his tenure but decided to make allegations only after resigning from office.

“Nwaeke was silent while in office, but suddenly, after resigning, he miraculously remembers that the governor ordered attacks? Where was this conscience of his before now? If he truly had evidence, why did he not report to the security agencies? Why now, and why in a staged hotel-room drama?” Pastor John queried.

Family allegedly disputes Nwaeke’s claims

RMG also pointed out that Nwaeke’s wife, Florence, has publicly distanced herself from his allegations. The group claimed she expressed concern over her husband’s sudden disappearance following the controversial interview.

“Even his wife, Florence Nwaeke, has raised the alarm, saying she does not recognise the man in that interview. She has asked Nigerians to help her find her husband, whose numbers are no longer going through. This is a clear sign that he is acting under pressure,” the statement added.

RMG calls for calm and investigation

Describing the allegations as reckless propaganda, RMG warned that the people of Rivers state would not be swayed by such political tactics.

“This attempt to falsely implicate Governor Fubara is dead on arrival. Rivers people will not be dragged into this scripted crisis. We call on security agencies to investigate those behind this plot and put an end to these political games,” the statement concluded.

The group urged residents to remain calm and not be misled by what it described as an orchestrated political scheme designed to create instability in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng